Date of Birth: May 26, 1955

Date of Death: September 19, 2026

Allen passed away suddenly but gracefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. He leaves behind his best friend and confidante, Sandra (McCaw); their four children, Chantel, Mitchell, Levi, and Lance; and two cherished grandchildren, Louis and Gracie Martin; his four brothers, Lawrence (Lucille), Paul (Tena), Harvey (Shelly), and Bernard (Ria) and their families; his sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Dale) Beutler, Mitsy (Pat) Rushton and families; close friends Armand and Heather Poncelet, Karl Meszaros, Blaize MacPherson, Rob Flowers, and Larry Flick. He was predeceased by his parents, Alex and Doreen (Appleton) Boutin; parents-in-law James and Anne McCaw; and brother-in-law Colin McCaw.

Allen was born on May 26, 1955. He attended elementry school in St. Hubert’s before moving to high school in Whitewood. In Grade 12, he left before finishing to help with seeding on the farm. He did finally get his GED. Al began farming alongside his dad and Uncle Hubert in the St.

Hubert area; it soon became his passion.

As a young man, Allen enjoyed playing hockey with the Selects, and fastball with the Steelers and the Blazers. There Al found a camaraderie with several teammates that would last a lifetime. Over the years, that same bond turned into a rivalry of NHL commentary, each battling for the last word or a good-natured dig.

While farming the Pipestone Valley land, a big love developed for hunting. This would also bring a new set of lifelong friendships. Excitement would flash over “Bird’s” face when the hunting draw was announced. Bird would know that friends from far and near would soon gather to shoot the shit, push bush, and strive for the big game. In Al’s last year, as his illness progressed, hunting season became so much more to him than the hunt. It was the daily drive, the socializing, and friendship that brought life to Al when he needed it the most.

All of this was well and good, but something was missing for Al. He met Sandra at a barn dance at Poncelets in 1987. They married in the fall of 1988, right in the middle of hunting season, as Al loved to point out. As time went by, he traded his passion for sports with watching his kids play hockey, ball and participate in 4-H. He found even more enjoyment watching his grandchildren and cheering them on. Even on his hardest days, an outing to the rink was enough to lift his spirits.

Bird was the happiest with friends and family gathered around his table; as the table grew, so did thestories, laughter, and jokes. And if the conversation turned to hockey, you could count on him standing up for his Red Wings. Cards and any sort of games brought Al happiness as long as it was played by the rules.

Al fought with an illness called polymyocytis for 13 years, waxing and waining with good and bad days, but it was his drive to be involved in his legacy and ensure these values and morals were continued on in his children that really kept Al going in his darkest days. Even when Al couldn’t be out amongst the dirt, the seeds, or the hunt, it was his constant texting and phone calls to the neighbours and his kids that kept him in the know about what was being done and how. As Allen’s illness progressed, some hard decisions had to be made. In 2025 he went to the auction to watch the herd make their final walk through the ring. What his herd brought that day was one of Al’s proudest accomplishments. It was a testament to his years of hard work and the fact that the cattle from his herd were sought after across the prairies.

Al ensured that his hands had a big part of the story – a story of sacrifice, dedication, and commitment; that the love isn’t always glamorous; sometimes it’s the muddy boots by the door, or grease under the nails, or a gentle touch that says “I’m here, I got this”.

Our family extends a most sincere thanks to Dr. Prasad and the dialysis unit; the Heart Function Clinic; Dr. Wulfemuller; Dr. Belak; Dr. Roets; Dr. Pilay; and family and friends for all the calls and texts and visits to Al when he needed it the most.

Al’s funeral service will be held at a later date, after harvest has wrapped up.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood and Melville.