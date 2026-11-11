Date of Birth: July 13, 1930

Date of Death: October 14, 2026

Former Grenfellite passes

Glenn Hamilton Morrow passed away peacefully at the Richmond Hospital in Richmond, BC, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at the age of 96 years.

Born July 13, 1930 to Irvine and Eva Morrow of Grenfell, he grew up on their dairy farm in the McPherson School district north of Grenfell. Attended McPherson School, then continued to help on the farm. Later he took a training course in Moose Jaw becoming an electrician, and then worked for Grenfell’s electrician, Mr. A. Friebel, helping wire buildings, and also helping on the farm.

He married Wilma Smith in 1953 and deciding farming was not for him, they moved to Vancouver BC, where he eventually worked and lived at the Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home for many years, becoming a funeral director.

Having separated from Wilma, he eventually met a lady who would become the love of his life, Maxine Perrot and her children filled his life. After retirement he and Maxine traded their boating days for a trailer and enjoyed traveling to distant places, east, north and south and spent many enjoyable winters in Yuma, Arizona. In later years health and mobility became very difficult issues.

Glenn was predeceased by his parents Irvine and Eva Morrow; ex-wife Wilma; and brother- in -law Adam Velestuk. He is survived by his loving companion of 50 years, Maxine Perrott and her family, Heather and Ken (Sue); sister Joan Velestuk; nephew Rob (Sharon) Velestuk and family; and niece Wendy (Lorne) Gottselig and their family.

Arrangements entrusted to Richmond Funeral Home, Richmond, BC. Private family interment in Grenfell cemetery, as per his request, to take place at a later date.