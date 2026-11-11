Date of Birth: May 28, 1931

Date of Death: October 24, 2026

The family of Ernest (Ernie) Gordon Harvey is sad to announce his passing on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at the Yorkton Regional Health Center. He had a well-lived life and passed away peacefully at 95 years of age.

He was born May 28, 1931, on the family farm near Kessock (east of Yorkton, SK) and grew up with his three siblings learning to appreciate farm life. He loved farming and would live on the farm for the next 85 years, raising cattle and growing a mix of crops with his father and brother until retiring in 2006. He enjoyed many adventures and shared many stories of those early years. He experienced everything from the dirty thirties and numerous changes from learning to use the farm’s first tractor at age nine to the most advanced combines of the early 2000s.

Ernie met Maggie Morrison in 1960, sparks ignited, and they married a year later. They shared a beautiful home and yard and would raise three children: Shelley, Dale and Lisa. They were overjoyed to have five grandchildren: Austin, Cole, Lucas, Mylah and Jace. Grandpa lit up whenever he was around the grandkids and watched their sports and activities with great pride. They celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on July 15, 2026.

He had a natural curiosity, and he loved to learn and it extended far beyond farming. He would often ask someone “Can I ask you a question” and it would lead to an in-depth conversation. He was curious about everything from your car or truck to your job, last trip, or pets. He was genuinely interested in learning about you, and it reflected in the many friendships he made over his life.

He was a proud farmer and active community member involved in many hobbies over the years: golf, shooting pool, curling and card parties with friends and neighbours. He loved watching old westerns, Oilers and Blue Jays games and curling on TV, plus reading The Western Producer and local newspapers from front to back. Ice cream from Scoops was a favorite treat.

Ernie was predeceased by his parents Reginald and Ivy Harvey; sisters Gwen Anderson and Beverly Buckman; brother Philip Harvey; and numerous other relatives.

He is survived by his devoted wife Maggie: children Shelley (Greg) Arvay and family, Austin (Nicole), Cole (Faye); Dale (Stacey) Harvey and family, Lucas, Mylah and Jace; Lisa McKean; and many relatives and friends.