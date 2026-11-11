Date of Birth: July 29, 1937

Date of Death: November 3, 2026

Gerald “Jerry” Beaulieu, of Fort Qu’Appelle, SK, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Fort Qu’-Appelle surrounded by his family at the age of 89. Jerry was born July 29, 1937, in Lebret.

Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Claude (Tracy), Robert and Larry (Michelle); his grandchildren, Shane, Mike, Hunter,

Sierra (Kyle), Courtney (Tracey), Bobby (Melissa),Kyle, Dylan, Austin (Jaedyn) and Brandon; and his great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Embyr, Griffyn, Kayden, Lily, Robbie 3rd and Noah.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret, and his sons, Chuck and Bubba.

His family extends heartfelt thanks to the nurses, doctors, and staff at All Nations’ Healing Hospital for their care and compassion while he was there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s name to the Fort Qu’Appelle Food Bank.