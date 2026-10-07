Date of Birth: June 23, 1927

Date of Death: September 3, 2026

Irene Angeline Woroniuk was born on a farm near Yorkton on June 23, 1927 to parents Peter and Rose Borys. She was the oldest child, having six sisters and one brother, and was kept busy helping to care for her siblings as well as milking cows, stooking hay and helping with seeding and harvest time. Her education was obtained at schools in Phone Hill and Chiselhurst School in Parkerview when her family moved in 1941.

Irene worked at the Coop Egg Candling Station and Post Office in Parkerview until moving to Yorkton, and then obtained employment at Martin’s Bakery as well as the Co-op Creamery. Music was an important addition to her life and along with her sisters and Dad formed a band playing

for dances, and was able to play the violin and banjo.

It was at one of the dances she met the future love of her life, Nick Woroniuk. in 1942. The years passed quickly and they were married on Nov. 3, 1945 in Sheho, Sask. at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. The gathering was then moved to the Borys home in Parkerview, then to the dance at the Parkerview Hall. After the wedding, they headed to the new home Nick had provided on the farm, but were surprised by a joke played on them by friends, the door had been bolted shut and they had to crawl through one of the windows.

They spent the next three and a half years on the farm, and then moved to Yorkton with both Nick and Irene obtaining work at the Co-op Creamery. Nick later started work with McDonalds Consolidated, with Irene having her first child Sharon in 1950. The years passed and in 1957, a second baby, Judy was born. Irene had become very skilled with her sewing machine, creating many fabulous items of clothing for all in the family. The garden and flowers became a special point of pride for her, supplying vegetables for all the wonderful meals she created. She inspected it daily, shooing away rabbits, and not allowing a weed to show.

Irene’s faith was a big part of her life, attending the Ukrainian Orthodox Church regularly, and was a devoted member of the Ukrainian Women’s Association. She looked after bookings for the Coronation Hall for a year, as well as working bingos, banquets, weddings, funerals, Easter teas, and fall bazaars. A special enjoyment for her was working on the Perogi Bee, producing perogies for hall functions. She sat as a member of the Ukrainian Women’s Association of Canada in Yorkton.

Irene and Nick enjoyed many bus and car trips to points in Canada and the USA, as well as Weyburn to visit her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. A special Saturday morning routine was coffee at McDonald’s with family and friends.

She passed away peacefully at the Lakeside Manor Nursing Home in Saltcoats, SK on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. She was predeceased by her father Peter Borys in 1977; mother Rose Borys in 1982; husband Nick in 2005; five sisters, infant Verna in 1940, Virginia Sheptychi in 1976, Pauline in 2015, Elizabeth Oucharek in 2016, Julie Hack in 2026; and brother Peter Borys in 2010.

She leaves to morn, sister Olga Betker; sister-in-law Amy Borys, Ottawa; daughter, Sharon Mulhall (Dennis), Weyburn; grandchildren, Dean Mulhall (Neil Karkut), Regina; Dr. Tracey Mulhall (Tylor Curtis), Calgary; great-grandson Ben Curtis, Calgary; and daughter Judy Lambert (Russell Korol), Yorkton.

Funeral service was held at Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.