The City of Yorkton is inviting residents to share their thoughts on the future of Jaycee Beach at Hopkins Lake through a new community survey.

As planning and design work continues for the Jaycee Beach Revitalization project, the city wants to better understand how residents use the area today, what they value about it, and what they would like the city to consider as plans move forward, explained a recent city release.

Yorkton Mayor Aaron Kienle told Grasslands News that revitalizing the area in some fashion is something this edition of Council has seen as important to look at.

“This was a Council priority,” he said.

That said, what work at Jaycee Beach might ultimately look like is to be determined, said Kienle, adding the survey and associated work around the project is designed to help Council determine just what may, or may not, be undertaken at the location.

The revitalization project is looking at opportunities to restore outdoor swimming at Hopkins Lake, create a welcoming recreation area for people of all ages, support activities such as nature trails, picnics and outdoor recreation, and create a community space that brings people together.

Some parts of the project are already planned, while other details are still being developed. Survey feedback will help the city and project team better understand community priorities, experiences, and concerns as planning continues.

Kienle said the scope of the project is far from finalized and will in-part be determined by what the community wants.

The ultimate choices Council makes will also determine costs associated with the project.

While noting work could start – if the project goes forward – as early as next year, said Kienle, it is likely to be a project phased in over time.

The timeline would be determined by the overall project scope and associated costs, he added.

For example, if returning the lake to the point it is available for swimming, it would likely require some sort of aeration system, and the associated costs of that installation, said Kienle.

And a beach area would mean hauling in sand, and if that were to include areas on both the east and west sides that adds to costs, as would a connecting board walk so people were not on the highway, he said.

Along the way, as a phased in redevelopment is created, Kienle said there would be opportunities for corporate and/or community group partnerships in funding elements of the work.

Ultimately, the area can be “the biggest and best park area we have in the city,” said Kienle, adding many have fond memories of what the area once was, and while “it’s been kind of neglected” it can be brought back.

The community survey is one part of the broader public engagement process for Jaycee Beach, which has also included community focus groups and one-on-one stakeholder interviews. A public open house will provide another opportunity for residents to learn more about the project and provide feedback.

The survey will be open until Oct. 6 and takes approximately five minutes to complete. It can be found at yorkton.ca/JCSurvey

To learn more about the Jaycee Beach Revitalization project go to shapeyourcity.yorkton.ca/hopkins-lake-revitalization .