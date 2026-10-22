Yorkton Parkland Housing Society and Yellow Quill First Nation have received more than $5.6 million in combined funding through the Affordable Housing Fund and Rapid Housing Initiative.

The announcement was made recently in the city by the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Aaron Kienle, Mayor, City of Yorkton, and Sharon Green, Chairperson, Yorkton Parkland Housing Society.

Robertson said the money shows a different course being taken by the federal government, noting the feds have “typically not invested in housing.”

But there is a realization within the Liberal government that affordable housing “is a real challenge,” and that they as a government must play a role in meeting that challenge.

“We recognized we needed to step up.”

Moving back into supporting housing initiatives and other infrastructure (such as the federal Build Communities Strong Fund announcement earlier in the day with a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction for the new Saskatoon Cancer Patient Lodge in Saskatoon), the provincial and federal governments will each invest more than $7 million towards construction through the Build Communities Strong Fund. The Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan is contributing $10 million.

Such investments, “pay dividends at every level,” said Robertson.

Green said the money is certainly welcome.

“There’s a lot we can do with $1.9 million,” said Green.

Green said homelessness is “a major problem not just for the City of Yorkton but all of Canada,” so providing dollars to keep houses in good repair for people to have safe places to live is important.

The idea of safe homes was echoed by Robertson.

“Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home,” he said. “Through investments in Yorkton and Yellow Quill First Nation, our government is helping ensure more individuals and families have access to quality housing that meets their needs.”

Kienle noted the need as well, saying it is recognized there is a need for affordable housing in Yorkton and region and it is significant.

An investment like those announced last week help create more stability and opportunity for people in our communities.

The funding will help build and repair 60 secure, rental homes in Yorkton and on Yellow Quill First Nation.

Through an investment of $1.9 million from the Affordable Housing Fund, the project will support repairs to 50 housing units across Yorkton that are owned and operated by the Yorkton Parkland Housing Society. Repairs are expected to be completed in 2028.

Also announced was $2.5 million in funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative for Yellow Quill First Nation.

This project has provided 10 new single-family homes for Yellow Quill First Nation members living on reserve, detailed a federal release. The project was completed in 2024, and residents are living in their new homes.

Funding provided for Yellow Quill First Nation comes from a trio of sources including, $2.5 million from the federal government through the Rapid Housing Initiative, $1.0 million from Indigenous Services Canada and $85,000 from Yellow Quill First Nation in cash equity.

Construction of the new Saskatoon Cancer Patient Lodge is expected to be completed in spring 2028.

Built in 1928, the former lodge has been demolished to make way for the new facility, which will be conveniently located near Royal University Hospital and the Saskatoon Cancer Center. Temporary lodge services continue to be provided while the new facility is being built.

“Building more homes starts with building the infrastructure that makes growth possible. Through the Build Communities Strong Fund, our partnership with Saskatchewan is delivering transformative investments that will strengthen communities, support housing and improve quality of life for people across the province,” Robertson said in a release on that announcement.

“The lodge is an exciting project that fully demonstrates our commitment to patient and family-centred care, and was designed with patients and families’ active involvement,” Saskatchewan Cancer Agency President and CEO Deb Bulych said in the same provincial release. “We look forward to sharing updates on construction as this project unfolds.”

“For people who must leave home for cancer treatment, having a welcoming place to stay can ease an enormous burden,” Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan CEO Nora Yeates said. “We are thrilled to see this project coming to life and look forward to engaging communities across Saskatchewan in a province-wide campaign to help create a true home away from home for patients and their families.”