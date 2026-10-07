Date of Birth: December 31, 1938

Date of Death: October 1, 2026

The family of Wilma Kirstuik sadly announce her passing on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at the age of 87.

Wilma was born on the farm in the Parkerview district on Dec. 31, 1938, the oldest of six children born to Mike and Katie (Stadnyk) Kwasnitza. She was raised and attended school in the same location.

Later she met Edward Kirstuik and were married on Oct. 12, 1957. They lived in Ituna for several years where their two children, Laurie and Bradley were born. In 1973 they moved to Yorkton. Wilma worked at various jobs throughout her life, enjoying her time at each of them.

She enjoyed cooking and always prepared huge meals at Christmas, Easter and family gatherings.

She was a longtime member of Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Yorkton and also a member of the Ukrainian Women’s Association of Canada. She helped at many various functions in the Parish Hall. She also spent many hours helping to make perogies, cabbage rolls, paskas and babkas and various baking for bake sales. In addition to this Wilma enjoyed gardening, often planting more than one.

While unsuccessfully trying to teach her grandchildren the Ukrainian language, she was given the name “Bobbi” rather than Baba. She was known to talk with family and friends on the phone for sometimes up to two hours while her children would be trying to get a hold of her.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward; parents, Mike and Katie Kwasnitza; infant brother Steven; and sister-in-law Veronica Kwasnitza. Wilma is survived by her children, Laurie (David) Fink and Bradley (Lorraine Lawrence) Kirstuik; grandchildren Kyle Fink of Yorkton, Taylor (Rick) Gilchuk of Spy Hill; and her precious great- grandson Kyler Gilchuk. She also is survived by her sisters, Marjorie (Ed) Melnechenko of Calgary, Debra (Michael) Cook of Saskatoon; and her brothers, Jerry (Janis) Kwasnitza of Calgary and Peter (Elicia Wolowidnyk) of Ituna; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family on both her side and Edward’s.

Prayers were held on Sunday, Oct. 4 and the Funeral Service on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, both services at Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Yorkton with Very Rev. Archpriest Roman Kocur officiating with Jason Kopan serving as cantor. The crossbearer was Danny Serray. The interment followed in the Garden of Gethsemane at Yorkton Memorial Gardens with Kyle Fink, Taylor Gilchuk, Jordan Cook, Matthew Nickarz, Nestor Stadnyk and David Kirstuik serving as the casket bearers.

Memorials may be made to Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Yorkton or Lakeside Manor Care Home, Saltcoats – Recreation Department as gifts of remembrance.

Вічная Пам’ять – Eternal Memory