The Yorkton Business Improvement District is looking to the city for a larger financial contribution moving forward.

That was the request, part of a presentation made by YBID Executive Director Kaitlyn Kitzan to the regular meeting of Yorkton Council Monday.

Kitzan told Council YBID will operate on a budget of roughly $287,000 this year, with a projected income of $264,000, leaving a deficit of $23,275 they will cover from reserve savings.

The majority of YBID’s income comes from the business levy – this year $121,000, and a grant of $100,000 from the city.

YBID requested the city look to adjust the grant which has remained the same since 2004, suggesting it become a floating grant that would match the business levy. Kitzan noted that would have offset the 2026 budgeted loss.

That part of the YBID presentation was referred to 2027 budget deliberations.

Kitzan also delved into a review of YBID activities, beginning with noting the organization’s Vision Statement “to be recognized as a thriving, vibrant and welcoming business district,” and then its Mission Statement “to develop awareness and foster a thriving business district through collaborative partnerships, innovative initiatives, and exceptional experiences for businesses, residents, and visitors.”

Under those guiding principles YBID undertakes a number of programs annually.

One of the more recognizable of those in the Clean Sweep Program which Kitzan said was continued in 2025 in partnership with SaskAbilities and is set to return in 2026.

The “initiative employs local workers to maintain the cleanliness of our downtown sidewalks, enhancing the overall appearance and accessibility of the district,” detailed the YBID report.

“The summer portion of the program runs from early June to the end of September, weather permitting.

“In addition to the summer effort, SaskAbilities has also led the winter sidewalk snow removal program. During the 2025/26 winter season, Clean Sweep workers were once again active in keeping our downtown walks clear, ensuring safe and accessible pathways for all.”

The Painted Hand Community Development Corp. is a funding partner for both the summer and winter programs, and as the naming sponsor of the winter Clean Sweep initiative.

Kitzan said YBID is also taking a more direct hand in downtown revitalization through its Exterior Enhancement Grant, which is a micro-grant program designed to support visible exterior improvements to commercial buildings within YBID.

“The goal of the program is to encourage property owners and businesses to invest in improvements that enhance the appearance of buildings, strengthen the overall character of the district, and contribute to a more vibrant and welcoming business area. This program focuses on projects that create a visible impact from the street, such as façade painting and new signage,” detailed the report.

Kitzan said while the city has a façade enhancement program a business must spend up to $10,000, whereas the YBID initiative looks to help with smaller projects – like a new sign or façade painting – with grants up to $3,000.

“We’re hoping our dollars will go farther,” she said.

The YBID has budgeted $50,000 for the program with seven businesses already supported and the second call for applications just opening June 1.

The YBID took over the Santa Claus Parade in 2016.

Kitzan called the 2025 parade a tremendous success, with 78 floats.

In addition, 700-plus people took in the breakfast, and the holiday movie was a sell-out.

“The entire day is funded through generous local sponsorships,” noted the report. “These contributions cover everything from the pancake breakfast and movie matinee to the float, goodie bags, administrative costs, and staffing for the event.”

This year’s parade is set for Nov. 22, and Kitzan said YBID is looking into a new Christmas Tree for City Centre Park.

More immediate is the return of YBID’s Downtown CultureFest; a celebration of diversity and community, held over four Thursdays in June.

Each week features a different cultural group showcasing their heritage through food, music, games, language, national anthems, flags, and live entertainment. Cultural representatives and community members come together to share, learn, and connect in the heart of downtown Yorkton.

The schedule includes:

· June 4 – Celebrate Indigenous Culture

· June 11 – Experience the Spirit of Ukraine

· June 18 – Philippines Cultural Showcase & Vibrant India

· June 25 – Jamaica Vibes & Youth Celebration Extravaganza.