Date of Birth: April 4, 1948

Date of Death: July 6, 2025

It is with deep love and sadness that we announce the passing of Ivan Isidore Ottenbreit, who left us peacefully on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the age of 77.

Born in Melville, Sask., on April 4, 1948, Ivan was the son of Michael and Rose Ottenbreit. He grew up on the family farm west of Grayson and was the second eldest of eight children.

After graduating from St. Henry’s School in Melville, Ivan pursued Mechanical Technology at SIAST in Moose Jaw, although he briefly entertained a path in dentistry first. His career began with Saskmont Engineering and SaskPower, where he worked on significant projects like the Shand Power Station in Estevan, for which Ivan was proud to have drafted blueprints. While balancing work and family, he also returned home to farm part-time.

While living in Regina, Ivan met the love of his life, Vicki, after being set up on a blind date arranged by their mutual friends. Together, the two decided to build a beautiful life and raise three beautiful children, Ryan, Danny, and Naomi.

Later, Ivan followed his heart back to farming full-time after his father’s glaucoma diagnosis. He decided to move with his family to the Grayson area, where Ivan took over the family farm and built a family cabin at Crooked Lake. It was not long after, Ivan and Vicki decided they wanted to turn their cabin into a home and raise their little family full-time at the lake.

Ivan had a deep appreciation for farming, fishing, hunting, skiing, and politics. He served on the school board, ski club, and was a councillor for the RM of Grayson for many years. He also was part of the small group of farmers who came together to form what is known as APAS, which gave Saskatchewan producers a voice and say in policy making.

After years of running around with children in skiing and other activities, Ivan and Vicki were able to travel to warmer destinations like Mexico, Cuba, St. Martin, Arizona, and his favourite, Hawaii.

Ivan bravely battled cancer over the past four years, all while continuing to live life to the fullest. He continued to travel with his wife and friends, lent a hand on the farm, spent cherished time with his grandsons, and enjoyed countless days at the lake surrounded by family, friends, and neighbours.

Married for nearly 45 years, Ivan is survived by his beloved wife, Vicki, and their children, Ryan (Jenn), Danny (Dani and Orin), and Naomi (Duke and Oakland). He is also lovingly remembered by his sisters, Veronica (Renee), Geralyn, Karen (Todd), and Michele (Greg); his sister in-law, Mary, and brother in-law, Jack. Ivan was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Rose; his brothers, Jim, Dennis, and Rian; and brother in-law Gary.

The Ottenbreit family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic, especially Dr. Hagel, and the kind and compassionate care from Kim Rutzki and Jamie Schlechter as well as the nurses at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville for the exceptional care Ivan received.

Ivan’s funeral service was held on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Grayson, with the Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Kuruvilla, MST officiating, assisted by the Rev. Victoria Mwamasika. The cross bearer was Bev Ottenbreit, the St. Mary’s Choir led the hymns and the eulogists were Naomi Ottenbreit and Brian Zytariuk.

Michele Happy read scripture and the urn bearers were Ryan Ottenbreit, Danny Ottenbreit, Orin Ottenbreit-Glennie and Oakland Nguyen.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.