Date of Birth: May 4, 1932

Date of Death: July 18, 2025

On Friday morning, July 18, 2025, my mother, Mary Serfas, said goodbye to her old life and welcomed her new life that she was promised on the day of her baptism 93 years ago.

Mary Irene Serfas (Litzenberger) was born to Valentine and Caroline Litzenberger on May 4, 1932. She grew up on the farm in the Melville district, one of the eldest children in a family of seventeen; two of those children died in infancy, but fifteen survived.

Mom grew up in the Depression years when an abundance of anything was not a household word. However, there was always a huge garden and food on the table. Bread was baked three times a week and a large cake on Sundays, mostly for guests. It was in these years that a strong work ethic was instilled in my mother. She lived by the motto, “save for a rainy day”.

My mother married my father, Albert Serfas, on Nov. 18, 1953, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Melville, the same church where she was baptized and confirmed. Even though I was an only child, the garden size and the amount of canning and baking was reminiscent of the large family she grew up around. Our home was always open to extended family, friends and neighbours, often stopping for an unexpected visit, and, of course, all were treated to a delicious meal or huge lunch after an evening of visiting and playing cards. She was a hard-working farm wife and worked side by side with my father with whatever needed to be done. She always said that you didn’t need to be wealthy to have things clean. Consequently, the house was kept immaculate, the garden and flowerbeds weedless, and the clothes washed and ironed.

When my parents semi-retired and bought a house in Melville in 1995, the garden was a little smaller, but the good cooking and baking continued until Mom didn’t have the strength or the desire to do things at the same scale or pace any longer. After Dad died in 2020, she managed to live on her own at Caleb Village (now Cumberland Villas) for a couple years until she became a resident of St. Paul Lutheran Home in December of 2022. There she was well cared for by the dedicated and caring staff until her death. My family and I are very grateful for the compassionate care that she received from her healthcare providers and all the team members.

Mary is survived by her son, Dennis, and his wife, Elaine; her only grandchild, Jessica (Brian) Grosskleg; her two great-grandchildren, Emma and Benjamin; her siblings, Bill, Fred (Maxine), Lydia, Doreen, Allan (Marj), Wilbert, Evelyn, Elroy, Carl (Sharon), Harold (Marilyn) and Linda (Delbert); sisters-in-law Elsie and Emma; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert; her parents, Valentine and Caroline Litzenberger; brothers Ed and Ernie Litzenberger and their wives, Audrey and Mary; her sister, Eleanor and husband Chris Weisgerber; her in-laws, John and Caroline Serfas; brothers-in-law Herb Schmidt, Fred and Arlin Maurer, Frank Albus and Alfred Maurer; and sister-in-law Pauline Litzenberger.

Jesus said, “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you because I am humble and gentle, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke fits perfectly, and the burden I give you is light.”

Mary’s funeral service was held Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Melville, with the Rev. Dawn Myrfield officiating. Pianist Elaine Serfas led the singing of the hymns, Jocelyn Hodel performed, and sang, a special song on guitar, Dennis Serfas gave the eulogy, and Jessica Grosskleg gave a tribute from her only grandchild. Interment took place in Melville City Cemetery with Dennis Serfas acting as urn bearer.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.