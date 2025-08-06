Date of Birth: July 18, 1939

Date of Death: July 18, 2025

Clarke Wayne Horsman was born July 18, 1939. His parents, Cliffe and Grace Horsman farmed in the Squirrel Hills District. During his school years he played ball, hockey

and football, took piano lessons and learned to play the saxophone. He joined Boy Scouts and, as an adult, served as District Commissioner for the Wolf Cub District for a time.

In 1965, Wayne married Karen Bernett and later two sons made the family complete. Wayne farmed for several years until an allergy to grain dust required a change in occupation. He began working at the Weyburn Co-op and a year later was transferred to the Maple Creek Co-op. After two and a half years, he went to work at the Maple Creek

Credit Union in public relations, and started an insurance, real estate and travel department. In 1980 Wayne purchased Indian Head Agencies and the family returned to Indian Head.

Wayne was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Shrine Club, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Royal Canadian Legion. He belonged to the United Church of Canada and for some time conducted choirs at congregations in Maple Creek and Indian Head.

His first love, aside from his family, was music. He played in many bands, including the Wa Wa Steel Band of Indian Head which he was instrumental in forming.

Wayne was predeceased by his father, mother and brother Garry.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving family: wife, Karen; sons Darren (Virginia) Horsman of Indian Head; Kent of Wainwright, AB; grandchildren: Lucas and Noah of Regina and Annaja of Jasper, AB; brother Glenn (Dora) Horsman from Indian Head; and his many nieces and a nephew.

A funeral service will take place in late September, please check Tubman Cremation & Funeral Services website for updates.

Donations in Wayne’s memory can be made to any Shrine Hospital’s Patient Travel Fund. In Regina you can donate at 2065 Hamilton Street, Regina, SK S4P 2E1.

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com