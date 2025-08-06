Date of Birth: June 15, 1928

Date of Death: July 14, 2025

With a life lived to the fullest and a heart that touched many, Audrey Lidin (nee Beck) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Wentworth Manor in Calgary, AB, on Monday, July 14, 2025, at the age of 97 years.

Audrey was born in Wakaw, SK, on June 15, 1928, where her spark for life began. It was also in Wakaw where she met her first love, Peter Mamchur. The two married in 1947 and began an adventure together that followed the CN Rail line through small-town Saskatchewan. They eventually made their home in Welby, where they welcomed two sons, Gary and Grant, before finally settling in Fort Qu’Appelle, with memorable stops in Edgeley and Lebret.

Audrey was always a hard worker with a big heart. In Fort Qu’Appelle, SK, she balanced family and community with jobs at the Fort Hotel, the Legion, and a long career with the Department of Indigenous Affairs. After Peter’s passing in 1982, Audrey embraced her next chapter with grace and grit. Always social, she kept close friendships, loved to curl and golf, and was a proud and active member of the Legion. True to her adventurous spirit, Audrey earned her pilot’s license — a testament to her courage, independence, and love of trying something new.

In a beautiful twist of fate, Audrey reconnected with an old classmate, Jerry Lidin, at a class reunion in Wakaw. Sparks flew again, and they married in 1998, building a joyful life in Summerland, BC. Together, Audrey and Jerry danced through retirement — golfing, curling, and enjoying the camaraderie of the Legion and the Red Hat Ladies.

Audrey even managed the local fitness club well into her senior years — because slowing down simply wasn’t her style.

Audrey cherished the bonds she built throughout her life, including a special connection with Jerry’s children, Cheryl Watkins and Gerald Lidin, and their families. She embraced the role of grandmother to their children with warmth and love. Audrey was endlessly proud of her grandchildren — Jocelyn, Ashley, Andrea, and Joel — all of whom she lovingly supported as they carved their own successful paths. Becoming a great-grandmother was one of her greatest joys, and she lit up with every hug and giggle from her great-grandchildren. After Jerry’s passing, Audrey moved to Calgary, AB, to be closer to family in her later years.

From Fort Qu’Appelle, SK, to Summerland, BC, and beyond, Audrey made deep, lasting friendships and collected more stories, laughs, and happy memories than most. Her legacy is one of resilience, generosity, and joy. Audrey will be dearly missed, but her spirit — independent, kind, and a little bit feisty — will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

