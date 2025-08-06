Date of Birth: August 23, 1923

Date of Death: July 8, 2025

On Aug.23, 1923, Janet was born to Robert and Chrissie Dales on the family farm in the district of Colmer, SK. She was the fourth child in a family of eight.

Janet grew up in the Depression years of the 1930s. She had an eventful youth and experienced much of the troubles of those years, including the loss of friends during World War II.

Janet received her education at Colmer School up to Grade 10. She continued on to take a stenographer business course in Saskatoon and then later worked as a steno-bookkeeper for Dr. W.J. White of the Dominion Forage Lab, University of Saskatoon.

Janet married Stewart Wurts in November 1946. Together they raised their family on their mixed grain farm in the Colmer district. Five children were born to this marriage; they were blessed with Robert, Janice, Faith, Joy and Grant.

Janet was always involved in community life. For over 60 years, she was a faithful member of the Duff United Church. She was involved with the 4H Beef Club and spent countless hours on many other activities in the district. Janet also enjoyed many crafts and took in all of the Community College Courses offered, such as pottery, ceramics, art and creative writing. Yes, she loved writing and spent much time sending and receiving cards and letters from across the country. Janet painted many pictures. She stitched with needlepoint and, over the years, designed and quilted many blankets for family and friends. Janet continued to take courses in her art, creative writing and French language studies throughout her retirement years.

Following Stewart’s passing in 1973, Janet married W. Hector Loveridge of Duff, SK. They farmed together at Duff until 2000, at which time they retired and moved into Melville. Hector and Janet travelled extensively through the prairie provinces and from the East to the West Coasts of Canada. They had a very enjoyable time together.

Eventually in 2018, Janet moved into St. Paul Lutheran Home and lived there until her passing.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Chrissie Dales; her husbands, Stewart Wurts (1973) and W. Hector Loveridge (2003); her siblings, Celia Matthews (Wes), Doris Kraigsley (Vic), Edwin Dales (Esther), Connie Standish (Miles), Robert Dales (Doreen) and Lewis Dales; brothers-in-law Gordon Matthews, Cecil Wurts (Myrtle), Ivan Wurts (Eleanor) and Alex Wurts; and sisters-in-law Alma Loveridge (Cecil), Mildred Wurts and Gladys Stafford (Roy). She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory: her children, Robert and Carrole Wurts, Janice Yanko, Faith Friesen and Bill, Joy and Lloyd Stilborn, and Grant and Melanie Wurts; one sister, Florence Matthews; one sister-in-law, Joan Dales; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including nieces Lynn Hahn (Gordon) and Anne Stafford, along with their families.

Janet’s family, nieces, nephews, along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were the joy of her life.

Janet’s funeral service was held Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville, with the Rev. Brian Mee officiating. Interment followed in the Duff Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Duff Cemetery Fund.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.