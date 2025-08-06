Date of Birth: June 6, 1956

Date of Death: July 14, 2025

Scott Michael Dales (affectionately known as Scotty or Chink) was born on June 6, 1956, in Melville, Sask., the second son of Robert (Buster) and Doreen (Griffin) Dales. Born three months prematurely (weighing a mere 2 lbs. 13 oz), Scott entered the world with a tenacity that he would carry throughout his lifetime until his peaceful passing at home in Melville with his family and treasured cat Bob by his side on July 14, 2025.

Scott’s roots were firmly planted in his hometown of Melville. He completed all schooling in Melville, and his work ethic was evident early on as he began working at Bell’s Dairy throughout his high school years. Following graduation, Scott became a delivery man with routes that traversed East-Central Saskatchewan. In 1976, Scott began his long career with Morris Industries. His commitment and skillset propelled him through many different

positions at Morris, culminating in his role as the west plant foreman (from which he retired in 2016). After retiring, Scott took a “lateral promotion” as a summer student for Kristie in Manitoba during the busy spring seasons in 2018 – 2020, a title he wore with pride and humour.

Scott and Cheryl were married Sept. 20, 1980; they had a marriage of nearly 45 years, sharing a life built on love, laughter and support. Together they created a warm and caring home, raising their two children, Kylan and Kristie. Later in life, Scotty embraced the role of honorary grandpa and formed lasting bonds with each of Kristie’s bonus children, their spouses and kids.

Scott had fun playing fastball with the Melville Marijuana Pickers in the 70s and early 80s. He enjoyed taking part in bonspiels with friends and was also an active member of the Melville trap shooting club. Scott coached his kids’ sports and was a Cub Scout leader. Scotty was also an avid outdoorsman and found joy in the forest of Porcupine Plain. He cherished camping, hunting and fishing at McBride Lake, where the family held a seasonal campsite for 35 years. Scott’s love of the land extended to his fondness for agriculture. He especially loved the harvest season and enjoyed being part of the operations for many years on the family farm. He valued the time spent helping a close friend with his farm, always eager to lend a hand, never missing a chance to get behind the wheel of a grain truck.

Scott was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Doreen Dales. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl; son Kylan (Eili Tytlandsvik) Dales; daughter Kristie (Todd) Walker; siblings Colin (Sandie) Dales, Kevin (Enid) Dales, Lori (Reg) Rivers, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In all his endeavours, Scott spent countless hours creating lasting memories with family and friends. His support touched the lives of many and will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. He had a sharp wit, a quick comeback for everything, and a gift for making people laugh – whether they wanted to or not. We will remember the way he would lift his glasses to wipe his eyes because he was laughing so hard. Scott leaves behind a legacy of love and a deep appreciation of the outdoors. In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance of Scott, any contributions may be directed to the Melville Fish and Game League.

A graveside service was held for Scott at Pheasant Forks Cemetery, Duff district, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, with the Rev. Brain Mee officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral home, Melville.