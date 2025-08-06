Date of Birth: November 27, 1931

Date of Death: July 26, 2025

Surrounded by family, William Stanley (Stan) Acton, late of Lemberg, Sask., passed away Saturday, July 26, 2025 at the age of 93 years. Stan was the fourth of five children and was the only son of Robert and Sarah Acton.

Stan is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marjorie; children: Scott (Tammy) Acton, Brenda (Todd) Campbell and their sons Kelton and Brayden and Andrew (Yvonne) Acton and their children Kelsey and Corin; sister Audrey Lyke; brothers-in-law Bob (Helen)

Burrows and David (Virginia) Burrows; and numerous nieces and nephews.

After graduating from the School of Agriculture at the U of S in 1951, Stan returned to the family farm where he farmed until recent years. He married Marjorie Burrows in 1962 and they raised their family on the farm south of Lemberg. In 2004 they moved into Lemberg where they remained until his passing.

Stan was a charter member of the Lemberg Lions Club and volunteered for many years as the treasurer of the Grace United Church.

Stan was predeceased by his parents Robert and Sarah Acton; sisters Vera Brown, Lillian Acton and Shirley Acton; brothers-in-law Lorne Brown, Elmer Lyke and Lyle Flavel; and sister-in-law Beth Flavel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, 200 – 4545 Parliament Avenue, Regina, SK S4W 0G3 or Memorial Fund, Grace United Church, Lemberg, SK S0A 2B0.

The funeral service was held in Grace United Church, Lemberg on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Sharron Bodnaryk officiating. A reception followed the service in Lemberg Community Hall and the interment took place in the Ellisboro Cemetery, Ellisboro, Sask. at 5:00 p.m. The service was livestreamed and the link and place to leave an online condolence can be found on www.tubmanfh.com