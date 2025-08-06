Date of Birth: May 18, 1926

Date of Death: July 12, 2025

Dad was born in the farming community of Senlac, Sask. to Villa Rae Hobbs and John Campbell Guy on May 18, 1926. Dad and his older sister Margaret

were raised in Senlac, and he worked on the family farm before attending Saskatoon Teacher’s College at the University of Saskatchewan.

Dad taught in Radisson, SK where he met and married Sylvia Evangeline Harach in 1951. Together they had three children, Marcine Evangeline, Murray John and Maureen Catherine. In 1954, Dad moved his family to La Ronge where he was the school principal for 10 years.

His love of the North and the people who lived there eventually led Dad to a 15 year political career. In 1960 Dad was elected as the Liberal MLA from Athabasca to the Saskatchewan Legislature. He acted as the Opposition Critic for Northern Affairs and Indigenous issues. He served in the Cabinet of Premier Ross Thatcher as Minister of Public Works from 1967 to 1970 and was then appointed Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister of the Department of Indian and Metis Affairs which was a new department that addressed the issues of poverty facing First Nation Reserves particularly in Northern Saskatchewan.

It was during his time in office that Dad met Marjorie Pearl Hastings and her daughter Beverly Pearl Totten. Dad and Marge were married in 1967.

After leaving politics in 1975, Dad became principal at Prud’Homme Central School and later worked as a property manager for the Remai family in Saskatoon.

Dad loved all sports but curling, golf and football were his favorites. He was a die hard Saskatchewan Rough Riders fan and loved the Green Bay Packers. If you knew our Dad, dogs were his favourite “people”. His lifelong love of his dogs started on the farm in Senlac and extended throughout his life including all the family and visiting pets which brought him immense joy in his later years.

Dad lived an amazing life and enjoyed 44 years of retirement travelling around the world with his wife Marge. They spent their winters golfing in Texas and summers were spent at Taylor Beach where they resided with daughter Bev and son-in-law Jim Paskaruk for 25 years. Dad and Marge’s final years were spent in Regina at Trinity Manor.

Allan was predeceased by his mother Villa Hobbs (1926); step-mother Louisa Chapman (1936); father John Guy (1964); sister Margaret Guy (1983); first wife Sylvia Guy (2013); daughter Beverly Paskaruk (2023); and beloved wife Marjorie Guy (2024).

He is survived by his children: Marcy (Larry Rice), Murray Guy (Joanne Ogrodnick) and Maureen (Rick Tash) and son-in-law Jim Paskaruk; 10 grandchildren – Jonathan Paskaruk, Jason Paskaruk (Amanda), Christopher Rice (Stacey), Carmen Richardson (Paul), Brittany Tash, Dustin Tash (John), Michael Tash (Cathleen), Amanda Muller (Deane), Kayla Bell (Bryce), Taylor Guy (Orishia); 12 great-grandchildren – Adalynn and Grayson Paskaruk, Felix and Oliver Rice, Jackson and Hazel Bell, Holden, Everett and Sloane Guy, and Benjamin, Lucas and Eliana Tash.

Dad’s happy place was on the lake at Taylor Beach and it is fitting that we will gather there with our family and a few close friends for his celebration of life and the final kick off.