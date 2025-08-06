Anna Kerley of Broadview, Sask. was born on Oct. 14, 1931 and passed away on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Broadview Centennial Lodge, Broadview, Sask. at the age of 93 years.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband Richard; her son Walter; parents John and Mary; sister Bernice and brother Tony. She is survived by her daughter Teri; grandchildren Melissa (Dustin) and Jennilee (Shawn); daughter-in-law Sharon; seven great-randchildren; and her beloved nieces and nephews of the Weidl and Randall families.

At Anna’s request, there will be a private family graveside service at a later date.

Anna loved life, her happy, positive nature will be dearly missed. Share a laugh and raise a glass in celebration of her journey home. We extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of the Broadview Centennial Lodge for their kind and compassionate care.

