Date of Birth: February 22, 1985

Scott Paquin passed away on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the age of 40 years.

Scott was born on Feb. 22, 1985, to Guy and Wendy Paquin. This will be hard to

believe, but he spoke very rarely in his first couple of years!! IMAGINE! Once he started using his words, there was no stopping him, as you all well know. He had an active Whitewood School life through all twelve years – he thought you only go to school for the sports!!!

Scott graduated in 2004 and was accepted into the Katimavik program, where he was assigned to Ontario, New Brunswick and Alberta. He made lifelong friends during this endeavour. After arriving home in 2005, he tried various jobs, one of which was bartending at Poncho’s, but Scott knew Dad knew best, and he followed him into the plumbing trade. He used this trade at Holloway’s, Cando, and Bear Claw Casino. His final venture was with CORE at Mosaic. Not surprisingly, he made a lasting impression with all his co-workers.

Scott played all his minor sports in Whitewood. As an adult, he played with the Whitewood Falcons, Orioles, Poncho’s and Whalers Rec teams. He then became an expert at both ping pong and darts.

Scott will be forever cherished by his parents, Guy and Wendy; sister Carline (Gary); brother Mark (Janet); two favourite nieces, Lea and Gema; Grandma Kay Williams; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Scott was predeceased by his Grandpa Rene and Grandma Lea Paquin; Grandpa Dale Williams; and two of his best four-legged friends, Starsky and Charlie. We will be forever grateful for the many ways Scottie touched so many lives with his humour, smiles, waves and generosity.

Thank you, Scott, for 40 fabulous years.

A graveside service was held on Friday, August 1, 2025, in the Whitewood Cemetery with Heather McEwen officiating. A celebration of Scott’s life followed the interment, at the Whitewood Legion Community Hall.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood and Melville.