Date of Birth: March 3, 1958

Date of Death: June 19, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Lorraine Toth in Regina, Sask. on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the age of 67 years.

Joyce was predeceased by her father Peter in 1999; her mother Katherine in 2013; older brother Gary in 2018 and brother-in-law Duane Dunlop.

She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 49 years, Harley Toth; two children, Kelley (Kathryn) Toth and Laura (Scott) Schryvers; seven grandchildren: Amy, John, David, Jenny, Elizabeth, Michael and Lucy; and her six siblings: Earl (Tully) Pelletier, Cranbrook, BC, Lucy Dunlop, Regina, SK., Darlene Deschambault, Regina, SK., Pat (Murray)

Hilderman, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK., Jeff (Shelly) Pelletier, Regina, SK and Angie (Mike) Smith, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK.

Joyce was a remarkable woman who was one of the first graduates of SUNTEP (Saskatchewan Urban Native Teacher Education Program). She was an educator with the Regina public school board for 32 years and a founding member of Regina’s Headstart program.

Joyce was always generous with her time and supportive of her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and anyone who got the pleasure to know this beautiful, kind soul.

The funeral mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Lebret, SK, by Rev. Augustine Ebido, on Friday, July 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. The interment will take place in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to Diabetes Canada, 919B Albert Street, Regina, SK S4R 2P6 www.diabetes.ca

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com