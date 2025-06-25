Date of Birth: February 26, 1945

Date of Death: June 14, 2025

Edward Fonagy, of Kipling, Sask. passed away in the Indian Head Union Hospital on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the age of 80 years, with his family by his side.

Edward was predeceased by his wife Virginia; parents Frank and Mary Fonagy; as well as his infant brother Andrew Fonagy; brother Alex Fonagy; brother Joe and sister-in-law Edie Fonagy; sister Elsie Antonishyn; niece Roxanne Parsons; nephew Doug Daku; father-in-law David Tosh; mother-in-law Irene Tosh; sister-in-law Diane Moss; brothers-in-law Prosper Tosh and Stan Pawsey; son-in-law Joe Galinec; granddaughter Kali Fonagy and Katie

Daschuk (wife of grandson Darrel).

Ed was born on Feb. 26,1945 on the family farm near Kipling, Sask. Throughout Ed’s young life he worked on the farm with his father Frank. Once he got out of school, he spent a year working on the railroad at Neelby, Peebles and Glenavon and he also ventured out to B.C. with his close friend and cousin Fred Daku but realized his heart was at the farm. He moved back to the family farm and continued to farm with his father Frank until Frank’s retirement. Eddie had great mechanical talent, maintaining and enjoying his vehicles and farm machinery for many years. He enjoyed visiting with all his neighbours and friends. At the peak of farming years, Ed and Frank farmed 15 quarter sections of land plus taking care of many cattle.

Ed met the love of his life Virginia and they were married on Oct. 29, 1977. Together they raised four children and shared a commitment to the farm. They all worked side by side, planting the garden, caring for the cattle, pigs and many pets and bringing the crops in as a family. In Ed’s spare time, he gave back to the community by coaching minor hockey. His love for the land never wavered and he continued farming right until Sept. 28, 2022, when he proudly pulled off his last crop of wheat with his son Chad. Ed was known for always lending a helping hand, never hesitating to show up when someone was in need, especially a neighbour. With Ed’s many trips to town, he always made time to stop for a quick visit, sharing conversation and his signature sense of humour.

Ed is survived by his children: Kevin (Danielle), Candice, Carl (Kayla) and Chad (Kelly); grandchildren: Kari, Darrel, Brittany, Bobbi Jo, Brenna, Liam, Josh, Jaylyn and Talan; many great-grandchildren; his sisters, Louise (Edward) Daku and Dianna Fonagy; brothers-in-law, Nick Antonishyn, Ken Tosh and Garry Moss; sister-in-law Barb Pawsey; along with his many nieces, nephews, friends and their families.

He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him and deeply missed by his family.

A graveside service will take place in the Bekevar Presbyterian Cemetery on Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with Marlene Tarr officiating. Virginia and Ed will be laid to rest to together.

In lieu of flowers, donation in memoriam may be made to Lung Sask, 2308 Arlington Ave., Saskatoon, SK S7J 3L3 www.lungsask.ca

