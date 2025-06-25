Date of Birth: April 10, 1955

Date of Death: June 17, 2025

Jim passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, June 17, 2025. He was a teacher who kept things light hearted for his students of Prairie Valley School Division and will be sorely missed.

As per his wishes the funeral will be celebrated by close family at a later date.

Online condolences to the family may be left at the Conley Funeral Home Facebook page or website.

Arrangements entrusted to Conley Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK. 1-306-332-0555.