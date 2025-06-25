Date of Birth: February 26, 1934

Date of Death: May 24, 2025

Phyllis Sauer of Preeceville, SK, formerly Fort Qu’Appelle, SK, passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the Preeceville and District Health Centre, long-term care.

Phyllis Louise Sauer (nee Sample) was born Feb. 26, 1934; she was the oldest of four children born to Ernest and Grace Sample. Phyllis attended Normal School in Moose Jaw, SK, graduating in 1952. She went on to teach in a one-room school in the Edenwold district, where she met Lawrence Sauer. They were married on June 29, 1957.

In the 1960s, Phyllis was employed as a ward clerk at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon, SK, where they lived for many years and started their family with Kevin in 1962, Karen in 1963 and Russell in 1965; their fourth child, Dale, was born in 1970 in Regina, SK, where they had their first restaurant. They went on to have two more restaurants, one in Neudorf, SK, and one in Sturgis, SK, before retiring in the Usherville area and later back in Neudorf. After Lawrence’s passing in 2003, Phyllis went on to live in manors in Neudorf, Qu’Appelle and Fort Qu’Appelle, and finally in Preeceville long-term care, where she died after one month.

In her retirement years, Phyllis loved to crochet, which was self-taught, and was well known by family and friends for her beautiful doilies and snowflakes and especially her angels that she sold at craft sales. Phyllis also loved watching soaps and game shows in the evening, which she recorded during the day. She enjoyed playing cards, especially solitaire which she usually won. At night, before going to bed, she liked to read romance and mystery novels.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Grace Sample; her husband, Lawrence; brother Reg; sister Lorraine; son Russell; and numerous in-laws. She is survived by sons Kevin and Dale (Ann); daughter Karen (Ken) Karcha; daughter-in-law Loreen; grandchildren Andrew (Tiffany) and Justin (Kristine) Karcha, and Greg, Alli and Andrew Sauer; great-granddaughters Skylar and Lexi Karcha; her sister, Joyce; sister-in-law Sheila; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Phyllis will be remembered and memories of her cherished by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Neudorf with interment in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations my be made to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.