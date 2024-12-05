Date of Birth: May 31, 1955

Date of Death: November 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Harold James (Jim) Minor, affectionately known as “Chief” to his family and friends, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Jim was born in Chilliwack, British Columbia, on May 31, 1955, to parents Bob and

Dorothy Minor. He was the second eldest of their six children. Jim grew up mostly in Regina, Sask. He attended Albert School, Scott Collegiate and Sheldon Williams

Collegiate. A popular student, he was even crowned Freshman King at Scott Collegiate. He was active in many sports, excelling in baseball and football, and enjoyed water sports such as skiing and swimming at many of the lakes surrounding Regina.

However, Jim’s true passion was hockey, where he excelled the most. His hockey journey began with his dad coaching in the early days of minor league hockey in Regina. Jim progressed to junior hockey, playing for the Regina Blues, and later became a member of the Regina Pats Hockey Team. He was a valuable member of the Pats and an integral part of their 1974 Memorial Cup-winning team. He also had the honour of representing Canada as a player on the Canadian World Junior Team in 1975. That same year, Jim was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres of the NHL.

A career change brought Jim to Saskatoon, where he settled and started a family of his own. He married Lori Wall in 1980, and together they welcomed two sons: Adam in 1983, followed closely by Matthew in 1984. Jim’s career took the family across the prairies, eventually leading them to Winnipeg, Man., where they decided to raise the boys.

Jim’s love for sports carried over to his children. He taught them everything he knew, coaching them either from the bench or from the stands. The boys quickly learned how well they played based on whether they took the short or long drive home after the game. Jim was a good teacher, often jokingly using himself as an example of “what not to do” in life’s daily adventures. He maintained a close and loving relationship with his boys throughout his life.

Known as “Grampy,” Jim was a devoted grandparent to his grandchildren, Sienna and Mason. He often spoiled them with hotel stays, pool swims, dinners out, and special shopping trips, always making them feel special and cherished.

Jim found his ultimate happy place when he bought the cabin at Katepwa Lake. He took great pride in his home, especially his beautifully manicured yard. Together with his partner Linda, Jim enjoyed entertaining friends, who would often drop by for happy hour in the garage. Over the summer months, the couple hosted many family gatherings, complete with great meals, bonfires, beach days and boat rides.

Golfing was another of Jim’s passions. He spent every weekend on the course, creating memories with his golf crew — both during games and afterward on the patio. For those who know it, the “Jimmy Minor Rule” will forever remain in effect at the Katepwa Beach Golf Club.

Jim’s family is forever grateful that he was able to spend his final days his way — “one last hoorah” in his home, surrounded by family and friends. It was heartwarming to witness the love and support from all those who gathered on short notice to share stories, laughter, and tears, and to say their goodbyes. His family feels blessed to have been part of this final, meaningful chapter, which attests to the great man Jim was and the strong connections he built throughout his life.

Jim was predeceased by his father, Bob Minor, and is survived by his mother, Dorothy Minor, of Kelvington, Sask. He is also survived by his sons, Adam (Sarah) Minor and grandchildren Sienna and Mason, and Matthew (Janelle) Minor. Jim is lovingly remembered by his long-term partner, Linda Tkatch, and Linda’s children, Shawn (Jodi) Tkatch and Chrisinda (Michael) Tkatch. He is also survived by his siblings, Carolyn (Don) Lang, Gerald (Cindy) Minor, Linda (Mike) Monea, Tracey (Bruce) Minor and Crystal (Blaine) Dodds. Additionally, Jim is survived by his many nieces and nephews, including Jason (Rebecca), Seth (Emily), Luke (Melissa), Reanne (Chris), Kale (Emily), Tyler (Jeanelle), Kasey (Sara), Vanessa (Patrick), and Dallas (Savannah). He will be deeply missed by his extended family and friends, far too many to name but loved dearly by Jim.

Although he is no longer with us, Jim will live on forever in our hearts.

The family will hold a private celebration of life in spring 2025. More information will be shared with family and friends closer to the date.

