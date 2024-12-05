Date of Birth: February 1, 1945

Date of Death: November 24, 2024

William Kenneth Mead passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 in Lakeside Home, Wolseley, Sask.

William Kenneth, known to most as Ken, was born in Wolseley on Feb. 1, 1945 to Donald and Florance (Farthing) Mead.

Ken was predeceased by his wife Betty (Sheila Elizabeth Currie); a son Graham Kenneth; a brother Robert; sister-in-law Hilary; and brothers-in-law Casper and Steve.

Ken and Betty finally settled in Regina. Ken worked for the government, cleaning buildings. He also farmed at Baring, Sask. Ken and Betty enjoyed going to auction sales.

Ken is survived by his three brothers, Dave (Doris), Tom (Myrna) and Ed; as well as three sisters, Rose (Ried), Doris and Florance; many nieces, nephews and sister-in-law Evette Mead.

Betty passed in 2013. Soon after, Ken’s health started to fail in 2019. Ken moved to Aspen Grove Care Home in Grenfell, Sask. and was there for two years. He eventually moved to Wolseley Lakeside Nursing Home. Ken’s love of farming never left him. He was always wanting to check the crops. At Ken’s request there will be no funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com