On November 19, 2024 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Dillon RCMP received a report of an impaired driver in the Buffalo River Dene Nation community of Dillon.

Investigation determined Buffalo River Dene Nation security officers and school employees observed signs a school bus driver was intoxicated. They tried to prevent and stop him from driving the bus, which officers were told had approximately 50 children on it.

Dillon RCMP immediately began working to locate the bus and ensure the safety of the children inside.

Officers located the bus a short time later. There were no children on the bus as the time. Investigation determined they’d already been dropped off along the bus’s route.

Officers observed signs that the driver was intoxicated and arrested him.

As a result of continued investigation and consultation with Crown prosecutors, on December 3, 2024, a 45-year-old male from Buffalo River Dene Nation was charged with one count of operation of a conveyance while impaired, Section 320.14(1)(a), Criminal Code and one count, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg per 100 ml of blood, Section 320.14(1)(b), Criminal Code.

His driver’s license was also suspended pending court outcome.

He will appear in court in Dillon on December 18, 2024.