Date of Birth: March 8, 1945

Date of Death: November 20, 2024

The family of Ernest (Ernie) Rudolph Krieger of Yorkton, formerly of Neudorf, is saddened to announce his passing on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at the age of 79 years.

Ernie was one of 12 children born to Gus and Wanda (nee Platz) Krieger on March 8, 1945. He grew up on the family homestead east of Neudorf and attended Snowflake School until Grade 6. Ernie then went on to help his dad on the family farm.

Ernie married Marlene Issel on May 19, 1967. Shortly after their marriage, Ernie and Marlene took over the family farm. They were blessed with three children, Lennett in 1969, Carmen in 1973, and Sheldon in 1978. Along with farming, Ernie worked at Pfeifer’s Machine Shop, Wolf’s Equipment, and later at Intercontinental Packers, which eventually led to him and Marlene owning and operating their own abattoir business on the farm for several years.

When time allowed, Ernie spent many hours watching and cheering his children on at their numerous sporting events. The family also spent many weekends camping and travelling. Ernie enjoyed travelling so much that he and Marlene transported RVs throughout the United States and Canada, which allowed them great opportunities to see more of North America.

Ernie and Marlene sold the farm and later moved to Yorkton in 2015, where he enjoyed socializing with others in their condo. Due to his health, Ernie moved to Yorkton and District Nursing Home in February 2024, where he resided until the time of his passing.

Ernie was predeceased by his parents, Gus and Wanda Krieger; father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl and Lucy Issel; granddaughter Hannah Schmidt; and siblings Edna

(August) Waldbauer, Helen (Wilfred) Waldbauer, Elmer Krieger, Loretta (Wilfred) Schick and Larry Krieger; and siblings-in-law Irvin Markwart, Emily Krieger, Wayne Marshall and Johnny Kaczur. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Marlene; daughter Lennett (Perry) Schmidt, daughter Carmen Krieger and son Sheldon (Kari) Krieger; grandchildren Krystal (Aaron) Esquibel, Kayla (Calin) Bugera, Jenna Schmidt, Justin and Hunter Krieger, and Dylan and Braelyn Krieger; great-grandchildren Easton, Axton and Anden Esquibel; siblings Doreen Markwart, Velma Senft, Harold Krieger, Ervin (Maryanne) Krieger, Mavis (Gordon) Yeadon and Carol Marshall; Marlene’s siblings, Bernice Kaczur, Richard (Jeri) Issel and Bev Issel; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Christ Lutheran Church in Neudorf, with Deacon Kevin Prouten officiating. Organist Barb Waldbauer led the congregation in the singing of the hymns “Amazing Grace”, “How Great Thou Art”, “The Old Rugged Cross” and “The Church in the Wildwood”. Lennett Schmidt delivered the

eulogy and Kayla Bugera and Jenna Schmidt were the readers. Interment took place in Christ Lutheran Cemetery with Krystal Esquibel acting as urn bearer.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.