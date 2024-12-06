As a result of continued investigation, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes have identified and charged two adult males in relation to the death of 33-year-old Talon Lonethunder.

22-year-old Jeremy Whitebear from White Bear First Nation is charged with one count, second degree murder, Section 235(1), Criminal Code.

26-year-old Dwayne Maxie from White Bear First Nation is charged with one count, manslaughter, Section 236(a), Criminal Code.

Warrants for the arrest of Jeremy Whitebear and Dwayne Maxie have been issued. Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes continue to work to locate and arrest Jeremy Whitebear and Dwayne Maxie and ask members of the public to report all sightings and information about their whereabouts.

Jeremy Whitebear is described as approximately 5’10” tall and 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a cross on the side of his face, the word “faded” on his forehead, roman numerals on his left hand, and script on his left wrist. A photo of him is attached.

Dwayne Maxie is described as approximately 6’2” tall and 250 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. A photo of him is attached.

If you see Jeremy Whitebear or Dwayne Maxie, do not approach them. Report all sightings and information about their whereabouts to Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them immediately at 310-RCMP. Updates will be provided when available. If an imminent risk to public safety is identified, we will notify the public.