Date of Birth: March 12, 1925

Date of Death: November 7, 2024

Gordon Matthews of Yorkton and formerly of Melville and district, beloved husband of Florence Matthews, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, four months shy of his 100th birthday.

Frederick Gordon was born on the family homestead in the Colmer district on March 12, 1925, to Jim and Louise (Showler) Matthews, the youngest of seven children. In 1943, following his education in Colmer and Churchbridge schools, he enlisted with the Royal

Canadian Air Force at the King George Hotel in Melville.

He trained in Brandon, Rivers, Winnipeg and Montreal as an airplane wireless radio technician and, upon graduation, was awarded a silver medal for his academic standing. At the end of the war, Gordon enrolled in the College of Agriculture at the University of Saskatchewan.

On New Year’s Eve 1953, Gordon married Florence Dales, a union that would be blessed with three children, Carmen, Colleen and Mark. The couple initially established their own farm close to the family homestead. Soon after, Gordon decided on a career change and enrolled in Normal School (teachers’ college) in Moose Jaw. After graduation, they moved to Summerberry, where Gordon was principal and taught all subjects in Grades 9 to 12 for six years.

Gordon and Florence both played on softball teams and were involved in other community activities.

While teaching, Gordon began taking classes toward his education degree; he convocated with a Bachelor of Education in 1963 with great distinction. He received the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation prize, which is awarded at each convocation to “the most distinguished graduate in education”. The family then moved to Grenfell, where Gordon was principal of the high school for four years and taught biology and chemistry. In 1967, he accepted the position of vice-principal at Yorkton Regional High School and, the following year, he assumed the principalship. While in Yorkton, Gordon also obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1978, he became Director of Education for the collegiate board and, shortly after, Assistant Superintendent for the Catholic and public boards.

After retiring, Gordon accepted a contract as Superintendent in Melville. During this time, on Nov. 17, 1984, Gordon and Florence lost their son Carmen and granddaughter Kona to a car accident while Carmen and his partner, Lily McKay, were teaching in Nigeria. At the conclusion of his time in Melville, Gordon took a part-time contract as Director of Education at Peepeekisis First Nation.

In retirement, restoring the family homestead became Gordon’s passion. He transformed a rough working farmyard into a well-manicured space where family and friends could enjoy many activities, including golfing on his 3-hole, par 3 course. Gordon also spent countless hours renovating the old farm house so it could be used as a summer home. This became a family summer retreat named “Camelot” where grandchildren once played and where great-grandchildren now play.

Gordon was also a life-long student of history, which led him to travel extensively in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. After years of research, he wrote a book about German colonies in the Austrian and Russian empires and, in particular, the migration of German colonists from Galicia (now in Ukraine) to the Neudorf-Lemberg areas and of

German colonists from Bukovina (now partially in Ukraine and partially in Romania) to the Grayson-Killaly areas.

Like his mother and sister before him, Gordon took an interest in art and enrolled in an art class at Emma Lake while attending university. Over the years, he tried his hand with oils, acrylics and pastels, but he discovered his niche in charcoal portraiture, for which he will be remembered by the numerous people who were on the receiving end of his talent.

In 2022, Gordon and Florence made the difficult decision to leave the home in which they had lived for 50 years and move to Aspira Yorkton Crossing retirement home. It didn’t take long for them to realize that this was the right next step, as they quickly settled in and took advantage of the offerings there. It was at Yorkton Crossing that Gordon drew his last portrait. In early 2023, Gordon’s stay there was cut short when he contracted Covid pneumonia. The disease ravaged him to the point of his losing mobility, and further lingering effects necessitated his needing nursing home care. Although that was a tough transition for him, he eventually learned to make the best of it, using his bed as a desk and spreading papers everywhere! Staff began calling him “Mr. Principal”, which put a smile on his face.

Gordon enjoyed visits from family and friends, discussing politics and monitoring world events. He was able to make two trips to Camelot during the summer of 2024 for family gatherings, which gave him much joy. Gordon was always focussed on his goal of reaching the age of 100; unfortunately, that was not to be, but family members take solace in the fact he lived a long, productive life and slipped away peacefully. They will ever be grateful for the care offered and patience shown toward him while residing at Yorkton and District Nursing Home.

Gordon was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Louise (Showler); a son, Carmen and his daughter, Kona; his siblings and their spouses, Bessie Baskerville (Bill), Wes Matthews (Celia Dales), Norma Smith (Lou), Mabel Stilborn (Jack), Eric Matthews and Marjorie Colliver (Maurice Gibson, Herbert Colliver); brothers- and sisters-in-law Doris and Vic Kraigsley, Edwin and Esther Dales, Stewart Wurts, Hector Loveridge, Connie and Miles Standish, Robert and Doreen Dales and Lew Dales.

Gordon is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Florence; daughter Colleen Matthews and son Mark Matthews (Gaylene); seven grandchildren, Robin Matthews-Kanhai (Lincoln Penner), Chelle Van Dyke (Kelsey), Keir Matthews-Hunter (Mana Masoudi), Bryce Matthews (Mike Sabatino), Nolan Matthews (Richelle), Becca Matthews and Kellan Matthews; six great-grandchilden, Osric, August and Zephryn Penner-Kanhai, Frances Van Dyke, and Flynn and Soren Matthews; Carmen’s partner, Lily McKay-Carriere and her family; two sisters-in-law, Janet Loveridge and Joan Dales; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A service of remembrance will be held Friday, Nov.15, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at First United Church, Melville.

Interment will take place in the Melville City Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Melville and District Community Foundation or First United Church, Melville.

Arrangements are entrusted to the staff of Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.