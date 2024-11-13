City of Melville - Mayoral Election 2024 - Unofficial Posted as of 9:30 p.m. Ken Cherney - 43 votes Maria Cole-Gaye - 323 votes Joe Kirwan - 837 votes Watch for updates on election ballot counting

