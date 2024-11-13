Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News City of Melville – Mayor Election 2024 City of Melville – Mayor Election 2024 By Jacob Miller - November 13, 2024 City of Melville - Mayoral Election 2024 - Unofficial Posted as of 9:30 p.m. Ken Cherney - 43 votes Maria Cole-Gaye - 323 votes Joe Kirwan - 837 votes Watch for updates on election ballot counting » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vipers win PGFL championship against Moosomin Community hears platforms from mayoral candidates Students seriously injured in school bus accident Provincial News Students seriously injured in school bus accident RCMP - October 28, 2024 Tisdale RCMP continue to investigate a collision that occurred at approximately 3:55 p.m. on October 28, 2024. The collision occurred near the intersection of... Former NHL’er running for MLA seat August 29, 2024 Youth charged in shooting death of 18-year-old girl in Wolseley August 19, 2024 Melville RCMP investigating pedestrian accident involving child August 13, 2024 RCMP arrest suspect involved in fatal shootout with police June 5, 2024 Special Sections Hats Off To Our Local Heroes – October 11, 2024 October 10, 2024