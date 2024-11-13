Date of Birth: March 7, 1928

Date of Death: November 6, 2024

Olga Besler (nee Yethon) was born on March 7, 1928, and passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6 , 2024, at the age of 96 years.

Olga was born on a farm northeast of Melville, and, at an early age, the family moved to a farm northeast of Waldron. Her first five years of schooling were at Good Hope School. The family then moved to a farm a short distance out of Melville. It was during that move that her father was accidentally killed. Two and a half years later, her mother married Jacob Mann. After graduating from high school, Olga was employed with the Bank of Montreal for six and a half years.

In November 1951, Olga married Albert Besler, and they settled on the family farm one and a half miles east of Melville, where they raised their three children. After Albert passed away in 1999, she stayed on the farm until August 2006 and then moved into Melville. In November of 2023, she moved to St. Paul Lutheran Home.

Olga was a very strong and kind person. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved having her family for meals and baking for them cabbage rolls, homemade Besler sausage, coffee cakes and jam jams. She took great joy in her vegetable and flower gardens.

Olga was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She was a member of the Altar Guild, ELW, helped at the Thrift Shop and, of course, the bake sales.

Olga was predeceased by her husband, Albert (1999); father Andrew (1939); mother Elizabeth (nee Herman) (1988); brother Ronald (1959); stepfather Jacob Mann (1985); sister and brother-in-law Lily and Russell Billings (2009); sister Evelyn Weimer (2018); brother Andrew Yethon (2023); and stepbrothers Rudolph, Alfred, Oscar, Arthur, Ernest, Bill and Reinhold . She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory her children, James (Marina) Besler of Puerto Vallarta, MX; Catherine (Clint) Neuls of Kelowna, BC; and Brian (Nora) Besler of Calgary, AB; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren,

Jaret (Brandy) Besler and their children, Braedyn, Rylen and Jace; Joshua (Tiffany) Besler and their children, Vivian and Watson; Jessica (Jared) Alder and their children, Max and Riley; Katelyn Neuls; Bryce (Kristen) Besler and their children, Stella and Julian; Brendon (Charlotte) Besler; and Laidan (Lucy Chen) Besler; brother Henry (Phyllis) Mann of Pasadena, NL; sister-in-law Joy Yethon of Burlington, ON; and stepbrothers Mike and Herbert (Trudy) Mann; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at St. Paul Lutheran Home for their loving care and compassion.

Olga’s funeral service took place Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Melville, with Deacon Kevin Prouten officiating. Interment took place in the Melville City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Home Foundation, Melville or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Melville.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.