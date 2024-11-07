Date of Birth: February 28, 1981

Date of Death: October 27, 2024

The family of Tara Badduke (Rathgeber) is saddened to announce her passing on

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at the age of 43 years, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Tara was born on Feb. 28, 1981, in Melville, SK, at St. Peter’s Hospital to doting parents Larry and Karen. Two years later, she became a big sister in 1983 to Tricia and again in 1986 to Tannis. Tara was the apple of her dad’s eye. Throughout the years, the sisters created an inseparable bond and affectionately became known as “My Three Girls”.

Childhood summers were spent camping, whether it was at Crooked Lake or meeting family at various campgrounds. When not camping, you could find her cutting grass at her grandparents for a toonie. Winters were spent watching hockey games, helping her dad in the rink canteen and taking family vacations.

Tara took all of her schooling in Melville, graduating from Melville Comprehensive School in 1999. She started working at the Co-op grocery store in 1997 and continued her career with Co-op after graduating from high school, with a move to the Co-op gas bar in 2006.

Tara met the love of her life, Kelly, in 2006. They were married on June 3, 2017, in Melville, SK. Throughout the 20 years Kelly and Tara were together, she embraced Rylan and Janine with open arms, giving them love and care and treating them as her own. Her love for her family grew with the additions of Rylan’s wife, Teigen, and Janine’s husband, Mack.

Hockey was one of Tara’s many passions. Whether it was watching Rylan or the Melville Millionaires play, you could find her at the rink. Over the past 17 years, Tara held many positions with the Melville Millionaires hockey club. Her other passions included watching Janine’s dance, softball, basketball and volleyball. She also enjoyed fishing and watching the Toronto Blue Jays and the Roughriders in person or on TV. But spending time with her family was of the utmost importance to her.

Nothing was more important to Tara than family. From the day she was born, she was her dad’s shadow. Together they enjoyed fishing, watching hockey and going to see the Blue Jays and Roughriders play. When her three nephews came along, Tara treated them like her own and coined the phrase “What happens at Auntie and Uncle’s stays at

Auntie and Uncle’s”. But the highlight of her life was when she became a Nana to Boston, Brooks and Rory. There was nothing she enjoyed more than celebrating their birthdays, taking them swimming, and to movies. To be their Nana brought her immeasurable joy and fulfilment.

No matter what challenges life threw at her, Tara battled them head on with positivity, bravery and strength.

Tara was predeceased by her grandparents, Peter and Emma Rathgeber and Henry and Gertrude Kohlenberg; father Larry Rathgeber; father-in-law George (Helen) Badduke; Auntie Karin and Uncle Dave Broda and Uncle Blaine Chornawka. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Kelly; children Rylan (Teigen) Badduke and Janine (Mack) Warren; grandpuppies Bear and Blue; grandchildren Boston, Brooks and Rory; her sisters, Tricia (Scott) Hynds and Tannis Owens; nephews Levi Owens,Morgan and Casey Hynds; sister-in-law Leanne (Darcy) Lutz with family Nolan (Sarah) Auchstaetter, Amanda

(Trayton) Smuk and daughter Ariya, Cameron (Maurisa) Auchstaetter, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Melville and Regina Hospitals, as well as everyone at the Allan Blair Cancer Centre. A special thanks to Dr. Salim, nurses Renee and Julie, and Kim Rutzki for their exceptional care and compassion. Your dedication has meant the world to us during this difficult time. Thank you for your unwavering support.

Tara’s funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in the Cornerstone Event Centre at CN Community Centre, Melville, with the Rev. Doug Schmirler officiating.

Jennifer Strickland, Tannis Owens and Tricia Hynds delivered the eulogy, Bev Wassell, Lorraine Rathgeber and Teigen Badduke were the readers and an honour guard was formed by the Melville Millionaires Junior A Hockey Club. The large crowd in attendance listened to some of Tara’s favourite songs and hymns, including “Sissy’s Song” by Alan Jackson, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” and “Here I Am, Lord”. Interment took place in Melville City Cemetery with Rylan Badduke and Janine Warren as urn bearers.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Hospital COPS & Treatment Centre/Palliative Care Unit, Allan Blair Cancer Centre and the Melville Millionaires Jr. A Hockey Club.

Funeral arrangements were in care of Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.