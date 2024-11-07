Date of Birth: April 7, 1934

Date of Death: November 4, 2024

With saddened hearts, we say goodbye to Alphonse Michael Getz who passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 at the age of 90.

Alphonse is survived by his wife, Marlene of 67 years; his sons, Karl (Leonora), Lyle (Lynette), Stacey (Cory) and Monte (Deanna); grandchildren: Tyrel (Melissa) Getz, Cody-Lynn (Cody) Morrell, Holly (Damon) Hillier, Beth Getz and Justice Getz; great-grandchildren: Jackson and Raelle Getz, Scotti and Rhen Morrell, Blake, Autumn and Luke Hillier; brother Clarence (Delores)Getz; sisters, Evelyn (Fred) Paslawski and Diane (Edwin) Beaudin; sister-in-laws, Lorna Mayer and Patsy Mayer; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Alphonse is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Veronica Getz; parents-in-law, Henry and Mary Mayer; infant son Joseph; brother Wendelin Getz; sister-in-law Janet Getz; sister Theresa Sidloski; brother-in-law Alex Sidloski; sister Mary Seguin; brother-in-law Emerson

Seguin and brother-in-law Tony Mayer.

Alphonse (Phonse) was born April 7, 1934 in Senate SK. In 1936 Mike and Veronica moved their family to a farm north of Francis where Alphonse and his siblings grew up. When Alphonse first left the farm, he drove gravel truck for S.J. Helfrick and sons where he met Henry Mayer and more importantly, Marlene Mayer. He married the love of his life, Marlene Mayer on Oct. 30, 1957. Alphonse and Marlene first lived in Regina and Alphonse worked for Capital Cab. They moved back to Francis where they lived there for many years and raised their four sons. Phonse drove school bus and worked as an ag mechanic for S.J. Helfrick & Sons Gravel and Massey Ferguson which became Long’s Equipment Massey Ferguson and later Mitchell’s Farm Supply. He probably visited every farmer’s field in the area and worked on every kid’s snowmobile in Francis in the winters. You name it, that man could fix it!

Phonse and Marlene moved to an acreage between Francis and Sedley and later moved to an acreage north of Vibank. Alphonse worked for several years at Dutch Industries until his retirement. While working at Dutch, he was awarded Mr. Congeniality numerous times by his co-workers and even 15 years after his retirement was still getting invites to the annual Christmas party. He was always helping someone with something; fixing something, working on a project in his woodworking shop, strumming his guitar, working with cows, horses, raising rabbits, guinea hens, chickens, geese or hatching baby chicks in the back room of the house. Phonse loved his family, music, dancing and animals. Even after a bought of cancer and the loss of sight in his one eye, he was still active in his hobby shop and just this past winter made trinket boxes for all of his great grandchildren.

Alphonse – husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbour, friend; you will be missed.

At his request, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life to be determined at a later date.

Donations can be made to Pasqua Hospital Eye Centre.