Date of Birth: January 18, 1934

Date of Death: October 20, 2024

Our beloved mother, Frances passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren in Calgary, Alta. on Sunday, Oct.20, 2024, at the age of 90.

Frances was born Jan. 18, 1934, on the Qu’Appelle Valley family farm to Clifford Warren and Hazel Brown. She grew up on a hard working, busy farmstead with 12 brothers and sisters. Their family was very involved in the community and their home was always open to friends and neighbours.

Frances moved to Regina and completed Secretarial College in 1951. She went on to work for Royalite and Imperial Oil. She married Maurice Partridge in 1955.

Frances and Maurice were married for 30 years and raised three children, Karen, Bill and Sandra. Over the years, Frances and her family called Regina, Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver and finally Calgary, home. It was important to Frances that her children live and travel throughout Canada.

Summer holidays were spent returning to their family cottage in the Qu’Appelle Valley enjoying beach life at the cottage on Katepwa Lake with grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Frances was an avid reader, especially on the topic of world history. She was a talented cook and enjoyed gardening, curling and golf. She cultivated and inspired an appreciation for literature, art, music and other cultures in each of her children.

Frances will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children, Karen (Fergus, 1960-2000) Tewnion, Bill (Susan) Partridge, Sandra (John) Vasilakos. She was a proud grandmother of four grandchildren, Matthew, Evan, Alexander and Hugh. Frances is predeceased by her five brothers, Milton, Curtis, Bill, Gordon and Jack; and seven sisters, Alaine, Jude, Edna, Ruth, Jessie, Lillian and Gladys.

The family would like to extend our appreciation and thanks to the wonderful staff at AgeCare Seton who so thoughtfully cared for Frances during her years of living there.

In keeping with Frances’ wishes there will not be a formal funeral. The family will be returning to the Qu’Appelle Valley next summer to spread her ashes.

To view and share photos, condolences and memories of Frances with the family, please visit: www.choicememorial.com