Date of Birth: July 30, 1951

Date of Death: October 26, 2023

Saturday, July 6, 2024 – 11 a.m. at Edenwold Community Hall , 204 Brewer St., Edenwold, SK S0G 1K0

On October 26, 2023, we said goodbye to Randal Terrance Reichel – the youngest son of Walter and Hedwig, hardworking farmers who made their home in Edenwold, Sask. Please join Randal’s family in his hometown community to celebrate his life as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.