Date of Death: November 1, 2024

Maureen Derkach, nee Huntley, of Indian Head, SK., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at the age of 65 years. Maureen was born and raised in Indian Head.

Maureen was predeceased by her father Leornard (Sonny) Huntley. She is survived by her mother Edith Huntley; daughter Michelle (Ryan) Hutchinson and granddaughters Mcauy and Lawsyn; her siblings: Bill (Brenda) Huntley, Kim (Penny) Huntley, Laurie (Roger) Geremia, Sherry Huntley, Scott (Deb) Huntley, special cousin Linda Hindle; and her many special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her family and friends.

A private family service will take place at a later date, with an interment in the Indian Head Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to the Indian Head and District Hospital Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 1547, Indian Head, SK., S0G 2K0 or to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre, c/o Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, 200-4545 Parliament Avenue, Regina, SK S4W 0G3.

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com