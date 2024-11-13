Date of Birth: August 2, 1930

Date of Death: November 1, 2024

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Tessie Anne Klatt, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at the age of 94 years. Tess had a long and fulfilling life.

Tess was born on Aug. 2, 1930, to Robert and Janet Isabela Carson in Shaunavon, SK. She grew up on the family farm/ranch until the sudden passing of her father; the family moved into town a while later.

After completing Grade 11, Tess moved to Yorkton in 1949 where her sister Roberta lived. Tess lived in the nursing dormitory and attended the Nursing School at Yorkton Union Hospital. After graduating, she was employed at Neudorf Union Hospital until its closing. Later, Tess was employed at Balcarres Union Hospital until she retired early due to a shoulder injury in 1983. She was a capable registered nurse who devoted her working time to help her patients; how many lives she helped we will never know but must be numerous.

Tess married Martin (Shorty) Klatt on Oct. 4, 1952, in Yorkton, and they lived on the family farm at Lemberg where they raised their children. As a family, they travelled many times to Kelowna, BC, to visit her mother, stopping along the way at a variety of sites. They also spent many days at Katepwa Lake with family members at the cabin, as well as some camping in a tent at various parks. Tess then moved to Katepwa Lake where she spent almost 40 years. Her final years were spent in Regina, SK, living at Marian Rivera and Victoria Park Personal Care Community.

Tess had a passion for sports. As a young girl, she participated in many sports like skating, swimming, track and field and was especially good at basketball. She also suffered from a couple sporting injuries, like a broken ankle and a broken wrist. Later on, she was an avid curler and passionate golfer. Tess also enjoyed playing board games and card games, especially attending her bridge games and tournaments. She also enjoyed watching sports on television, especially curling, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Toronto Blue Jays and golf.

Tess also excelled as a talented painter like her mother, and the family is proud of the paintings hanging in their homes which she did.

Tess was predeceased by her parents, Robert Carson and Janet (Carson) Lakin; her stepfather, Len Lakin; her husband, Martin Klatt; daughter Beryl Robinson; great-grandson Rhett Loveridge; step-grandson Tyler West; sisters Enid (Jack) Taylor and Roberta (Albert) Derkacht; brother Edward (Stella) Carson; and all her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law except for Edie Klatt. She is survived by her children, Enid (Larry) Parks, Gordon Klatt, Karen (Michael) Loveridge, son-in-law Bill Robinson, and Don (Beverly) Klatt; her grandchildren, Cheryl Parks, Collette (Amanda Prudente de Moraes Goldbach) Parks, Kevin Parks, Shayne (Nancy) Klatt, Nicole (Matthew Jordan) Klatt, Christopher Loveridge and Kyle (Brittany) Loveridge; step-granddaughter Erin (Paul Wagner) West; great-grandchildren Mason Klatt, CohenJordan and Oaklyn, Adlee and Kaysen Loveridge; step-great-granddaughter Emily Wagner; as well as many nieces and nephews too numerous to name. Tess will be missed for many reasons, but her memory will stay strong in our hearts and minds.

A private graveside service took place Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in the Lemberg and District Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Mee officiating. A public celebration of Tessie’s life followed in the Lemberg Community Hall Complex.

Memorial donations may be made to the Balcarres Integrated Care Centre.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.