Date of Birth: July 30, 1930

Date of Death: November 7, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Donna Lee Bagamery, who left us peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in the Indian Head Union Hospital, at the age of 76 years.

Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Ken; children: Casper and his children Quintin, Arianna and Liam; Jody (Samantha) and their children Ruby and Finn; and Samantha (Tyler). She will be deeply missed by her sister, Debbie Morash; brothers Gary (Susan)

Morash and Van (Janice) Morash; as well as her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Donna also leaves behind her cherished friends, Cheryl Humphrey and Marion Outhouse.

Donna was predeceased by her infant son, Jason; her parents, Herb Morash and Ruby Morash; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Isabelle Bagamery and Louis Bagamery. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Lionel Morash and Terry Morash; and her sisters-in-law, Claire Morash and Therese Morash.

Throughout her life, Donna was dedicated to both her family and her community. She was especially active with the Indian Head Air Cadets, 691 Hawk Squadron and the Indian Head Royal Canadian Legion Branch 114. A recent highlight in her life was receiving the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for her distinguished public service.

A memorial service and cremation interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in memoriam may be made to Bright Eyes Dog Rescue in Donna’s honour, 1535A Mcara Street, Regina, SK, S4N 6H4.

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com