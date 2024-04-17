Date of Birth: July 13, 1940

Date of Death: April 13, 2024

On Saturday April 13, 2024, George (Les) Blakley passed away peacefully at Diamond House in Warman, SK, after a tough battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 83 years of age.

Les was born on the home farm at Sintaluta, SK, on July 13, 1940. His childhood on the farm sparked an ongoing interest and continued involvement in farming for many years. He completed his high school education at Indian Head, SK. His teacher’s training began in Moose Jaw, SK, and his university education led to Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education degrees.

Les met Shirley when both were teaching in Fort Qu’Appelle. They married in 1964 at Grenfell United Church. Teaching took them to Nipawin, then to Melville. Les and Shirley made their home in Melville where they raised their two children and Les taught for most of his 35-year teaching career.

Les was very active in his community; he was involved with Agri-Park, Melville Heritage Museum, Lions Club, AOTS, United Church Council, St. Paul Lutheran Home Foundation, Donors Choice, Melville in Bloom, TransCanada Trail, curling at Melville Country Club, and singing with the Melville Community Men’s Choir.

The cabin at the lake was a very important place to Les. Family and friends gathered at the “4B’s”, later known as the “B-Hive”, and so many happy memories were made. Les loved his family dearly and cherished the quality time they shared.

Retirement provided opportunities for Les and Shirley to travel to some of the many places Les had taught about. This was something that he took great pleasure in.

Les was known as a kind and gentle man with a great sense of humour and a story to share. He will be deeply missed by family and many friends.

Les is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter Dawna (Jason) Shand; son Allan (Jill) Blakley; and grandchildren Matthew Shand, Kyla Shand, JD (Jasmine) Blakley, Collin (Kim) Blakley, Hunter Blakley and Aschim Gunn; and great-grandchildren Aurora and Maverick. He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Alice Blakley; brothers Arthur and Gordon; parents-in-law Dorothy (Dot) and Fred Loveridge; and sister-in-law Grace Loveridge.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Church, Melville, SK, on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. All friends and family are welcome. If so desired, contributions to Parkinson Canada, First United Church, Melville, or a charity of your choice may be made as tokens of remembrance.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.