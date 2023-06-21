It is with great sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of a wife,mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Valeria (Wihlidal) Novak. Valeria was with her loving family at the time of her passing on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Regina.

Valeria was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Anna (Batza); in-laws, Peter and Gertrude Novak; and her loved grandchildren, Alexander and Stephanie Novak; as well as other family members.

Valeria was the fourth youngest of 21 children, leaving behind Carl and Sylvia.

Valeria is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jacob (Jack) Novak; her eldest son, Wayne (Pam); daughters, Genevieve (Sheldon),Wendy, Genelle (Paul); and youngest son,Wade; her grandchildren, Chris (Tara), Nikki (Jeff), Dustin, Dawson (Chancey), Dalton, Dain (Larissa), Jesse, Tyla and Alysha (Adrian); her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Abigail, Hayden, Jolie, Joshua, Oliver, Lukas, Jakob, Taylor, Tyson, Grady, Millar and Izaac.

We the family would like to thank Parkside Special Care Home staff and recreation department for Valeria’s care the past four years.

At Valeria’s request there will be no funeral – a family interment will take place at a later date.