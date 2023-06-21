Joe passed away peacefully with family at his side at the Whitewood Community Health Centre on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 64 years, June Jasan (nee Bannister); and his children, Jennifer (Michaell), Wilbert (Charlene), Donald (Cindy); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

He was predeceased by his daughter Debbie; parents, Joseph and Mary; brother George; and sister Georgina.

Joe was born near Zennita, Sask., where the family farmed, they then moved to Stockholm Sask., and then later to Manitou, Man. where they continued to farm. Joe went to school in Edmonton for diesel mechanics and had many careers throughout his life, including working as a lineman for the provincial telephone, assembling buses for Grey Goose Bus Lines in Winnipeg, farming, and working in Broadview Bar, just to name a few.

Joe met his wife June in Manitou, Man., and they had four children, Jennifer, Wilbert and the “twins”, Donald and Debbie. The family moved to Broadview, Sask. in 1966, where Joe farmed up until his retirement in 1996 when he and June moved to town.

Joe enjoyed many hobbies including bowling, hunting, fishing and playing cards. He loved dancing and a good argument. Joe had a great sense of humour and will be missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff for their care of Joe during his stay at the Whitewood Community Health Centre.

A graveside service will take place Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Broadview Cemetery.

Tubman Funeral Home in care of arrangements.