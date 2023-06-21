Adelaide Campbell of Lipton, Sask. passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at 95 years of age. She was born Nov. 27, 1927 to Eric and Elizabeth Von der Heyde and was the youngest of four children.

She married Alden Campbell in 1946 and they were blessed with five children.

Adelaide was predeceased by her husband Alden; son Wayne; sisters, Charlotte Kreutzer and Cecilia Earl; and her brother, Eric Von der Heyde.

She is deeply missed by her loving family: Lawrence (Sharon), Edward (Colleen), Linda (Brian Gebhardt), Greg (Dolores); daughter-in-law, Carol Campbell; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Heide liked to keep busy… tending to her huge garden, flower beds, cooking and baking. She made the most delicious perogies and cabbage rolls.

Heide embroidered tablecloths, sewed, knitted and crocheted into her later years – making a crocheted afghan for her great-great-granddaughter.

Her memory was always sharp and we all loved her quick-witted sense of humour. We will greatly miss being able to ask her questions about the past.

Mom loved spending time with her family and enjoyed phone calls and visits.

Please join us in celebrating Mom’s life on Saturday, July 8 for a Lutheran service at 2 p.m. at the Lipton Town Hall. Lunch will follow interment.