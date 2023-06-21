It is with great sadness that the family of Kathleen Isabelle Graff announces her passing on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the age of 93 years.

Kathleen was born on Feb. 16, 1930, to Herman and Sophie (nee Schick) Waldbauer in Killaly, SK, where she was raised and completed her education. She was one of ten children (two of whom died in infancy).

Kathleen and Gordon married on Oct. 25, 1948, and started their family in Neudorf, SK. Kathleen spent many years as a homemaker, where she loved to garden, cook and bake. She was also involved in church activities, the German choir, the German club and bowling. She loved to watch hockey and baseball and supported her children in their activities.

In 2013 Kathleen moved to Caleb Village in Melville, where she enjoyed her last years socializing, playing cards, doing puzzles, playing bingo and dancing at the happy hours. She also loved to travel by train to visit her families in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Gordon, in 1995; son Terry in 2008; her parents, Herman and Sophie Waldbauer; brothers Edward and John; sisters Ida, Evelyn, Elsie, Doreen and Bernice; infant siblings Albert and Janet; and numerous nephews and nieces. She is lovingly remembered by three daughters, Dianne (Laurie) Graham, Debbie (George) Wilson and Bonnie (Chris) Sakasov; daughter-in-law Ruth Graff; grandchildren Carey (Jeff), Kim (Tim), Blaise (Catherine), Craig (Casey), Kelsey (Steve), Kennedy, Sydney, Madison and Ryan; and great-grandchildren Jack, Emmett, Slade and Brody Wilson.

Kathleen’s funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Melville, on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.