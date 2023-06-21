On June 20, 2023 at approximately 3 p.m., Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP received a report of a collision on Highway #10, approximately 7 kilometres southwest of Fort Qu’appelle.

Investigation determined a pickup truck and a semi collided. The passenger of the pickup truck was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. He has been identified as a 54-year-old male from Macoun, SK. His family has been notified. The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The driver and sole occupant of the semi did not report injuries to police.

Highway #10 was closed during initial investigation but has since re-opened. Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.