On June 19, 2023, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes arrested an adult male in Russell, MB in relation to the death of 61-year-old Bentley Baumung of Calder, SK. Bentley Baumung’s family has been notified of his death and victim services have been offered to them.

48-year-old Curtis Sokoloski from Calder, SK is charged with: one count, second degree murder, Section 235(1), Criminal Code; and one count, indignity to a body, section 182(b), Criminal Code.

On June 18, 2023, Esterhazy RCMP received a request to conduct a wellness check on an adult male at a rural residence in the northeast of their detachment area.

Officers attended the residence and located a deceased adult male inside the residence.

Sokoloski is scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on June 20, 2023.