On June 19, 2023, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes arrested an adult male in Russell, MB in relation to the death of 61-year-old Bentley Baumung of Calder, SK. Bentley Baumung’s family has been notified of his death and victim services have been offered to them.

48-year-old Curtis Sokoloski from Calder, SK is charged with: one count, second degree murder, Section 235(1), Criminal Code; and one count, indignity to a body, section 182(b), Criminal Code.

On June 18, 2023, Esterhazy RCMP received a request to conduct a wellness check on an adult male at a rural residence in the northeast of their detachment area.

Officers attended the residence and located a deceased adult male inside the residence.

Sokoloski is scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on June 20, 2023.

Previous articleRCMP investigating suspicious death near Esterhazy
Next articleFort Qu’Appelle RCMP investigating fatal collision

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR