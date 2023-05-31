The family of Olga Stecyk announces her passing on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Ituna Pioneer Lodge; she was 95-1/2 years of age .

Olga Stecyk (nee Melnyk) was born on Oct. 27, 1927, in the Goodeve District, the daughter of Fred and Pearl (nee Pilipow) Melnyk. Olga received her education at Stryj School. The local country school was located about two miles from the family farm. She usually walked to school or went by horse. At school, Mom was very active in sports. She especially liked to play ball with her school friends.

On June 2, 1946, Olga married William (Bill) Stecyk at St. Elias Orthodox Church, a country church near Goodeve. The new bride moved to the farm with Bill (Dad). With hard work, they expanded their mixed farming operation. Olga was very much a partner in the family farm operation. She spent many years working alongside her husband taking care of the animals and the farm business.

Mom was a member of St. Mary The Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church and a member of the Church Women’s Association. She was very proud of her Ukrainian heritage and culture. It was important to instill Ukrainian traditions in her family. Ukrainian Christmas, Easter and other special days were celebrated with food and music.

Mom was an excellent cook. She always had a large garden that supplied the family with homegrown vegetables and many preserves. Mom enjoyed being outdoors and kept her yard looking very well groomed since she didn’t like weeds.

Mom was a widow at 65 years of age and managed life as best she could. She lived for three years at Caleb Village in Melville. At the age of 90, Mom moved to the Ituna Pioneer Lodge where she spent time doing various activities and gardening. She was known as Baba Olga growing her tomatoes.

Olga is remembered and her life is celebrated by: four daughters, Sheron (Grant) Schmidt of Melville, Marianne (Bob) Weber of Martensville, Karen (Howard) Ottenbreit of Nanaimo, B.C., and Doris Green of Ambler, PA, USA; one son, Don (Terri-Lynn) Stecyk of Melville; daughter-in-law Laura Stecyk of Regina; ten grandchildren, Alicia, Kurt, Stacey, Erinn, Luke, Chelsey, Megan, Mathew, Shelby and Ian; eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; three sisters-in-law, Alexandra Melnyk, Irene Melnyk and Margaret Stecyk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Olga was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Pearl Melnyk; husband Bill Stecyk; son Dave Stecyk; son-in-law Allan Green; sisters Sophie (Bill) Rygus and Sylvia Melnyk; brothers Joe, Raymond and William Melnyk.

Olga’s family sends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ituna Pioneer Lodge for their care and support of Mom.

Olga’s funeral service was held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Mary the Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church with the Rev. Fr. Michael Faryna officiating. The cross bearer was Ashlyn Kuhn, and the cantor was Jason Kopan. Interment took place in the Melville City Cemetery with grandchildren Alicia Tressel, Kurt Schmidt, Erinn Catchuk, Luke Schmidt, Stacey Ottenbreit and Ian Stecyk acting as pallbearers.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.