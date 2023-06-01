McCall Field at Indian Head High School will be getting a makeover this summer. The Broncs Parents Association is working with Prairie Valley School Division to improve drainage, add irrigation, lighting, and seating. The project will be funded through grants and community donations.

The football legacy of Indian Head began 75 years ago. After experiencing a few years’ break, the Broncs’ football program was revived in the early 2000’s and has continued to maintain popularity with a far-reaching impact. There are currently more than 90 youth from Grades 4-11 enrolled in the spring community football program. Participants for this, as well as the high school’s fall program, include youth from surrounding communities like Wolseley, Carry the Kettle, Qu’Appelle, and Montmartre. The school team has won multiple provincial championships, and Broncs’ players have continued their involvement with the sport by participating in the Challenge Cup against Manitoba and playing with the Regina Thunder.

Along with providing a home base for football enthusiasts, McCall Field is shared by youth from the Indian Head community soccer program each spring. Naturally, students from the adjacent high school also use the field for cross country activities or outdoor learning programs.

The Broncs Parents Association previously undertook capital projects such as constructing the observation tower and concession booth on the south side of the field, and installing a scoreboard. They have been considering additional improvements to McCall Field for the past few years but, like many other projects, progress was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they are eager to move forward with plans that will benefit the football teams and other groups who use the facility.

The improvement plan is multi-faceted. For the past several summers, volunteers have spent many hours using a hose and sprinkler to water the field daily so the Broncs Parents recognized the need to install an irrigation system. Proper drainage is a concern as well, since heavy rains or spring snow melt create large puddles in some areas of the field.

Partnership with Firefly Rentals has enabled the football team to use portable light towers and host occasional Friday Night Lights games. Since these events are extremely well-attended, the Parents Association noted that permanent lighting and more seating would also be beneficial additions to the field. They would also like to install a track around the field for athletes to use.

“We want to make sure that if we have the ability to help other groups and accommodate other groups’ needs, that we are able to do that, and not only other school groups but community groups,” explained Virginia Horsman, from the Broncs Parents Association. “As with most small towns, we’re looking at it as being a multi-use facility.”

Volunteers spent last Sunday clearing overgrown bushes along the north side of the field and sod removal is expected to begin shortly. If spring football and soccer programs are still underway, players will use the west end of the field during construction. Organizers hope to complete irrigation installation and resurfacing of the field in time for the fall football program to commence.

When the old Mosaic Stadium in Regina was torn down in 2017, the Broncs purchased aluminum bleachers to add to McCall Field’s seating capacity. These have been in storage but will be placed at the field after it is resurfaced. Lights have been ordered but, due to current supply situations, these might not be installed until next spring. Plans for McCall Field also include accommodation for a track, but funding will determine when this can actually be installed.

Considering the scope of the project, it is expected to cost at least $250,000. The Parents Association has committed $40,000 and Indian Head Community Football will contribute $10,000. Farm Credit Corporation has donated $1,000 and The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation has provided a $42,000 grant. The group is seeking grant funding from other sources, as well. Community support through sponsorship or in-kind donations will also be appreciated as the project progresses.

“We’re so excited to be able to continue to improve the facility,” Horsman said. “As an organization we have continued to be humbled by the support that we’ve received from the community and surrounding area.”

Tim Klein, head coach for the Broncs’ football teams, expressed similar enthusiasm for the project when he put out a call on social media for volunteers to help clear the field so work could start last weekend.

“We have given back to so many places in the community through our ‘Broncs Give Back’ program, which we will continue to do, but it is time we gave back to ourselves,” Coach Klein said. “Let’s make this project happen and then not only can we have one of the best football programs in the province, but we can have one of the best facilities, as well.”

The Broncs Parents will be launching an online donation platform soon but, in the meantime, anyone interested in supporting the renovations can contact Virginia Horsman at 306-695-7871 or email broncsfootball@sasktel.net