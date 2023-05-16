Punnichy and Southey RCMP warn the public of dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the area.

Officers have responded to numerous suspected overdoses in the past few weeks – including two fatal incidents this weekend, one in each detachment area. Preliminary investigation suggests fentanyl may have been involved in these incidents, but this cannot be confirmed until the results of a toxicology have been complete by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. The investigations are still ongoing.

“If you choose to use, we are urging you to be cautious – use small amounts and don’t use alone. For anyone in this affected area, we need you to ask yourself – do you know what to do if someone around you overdoses?” says Sgt. Kim Stewart from the Southey RCMP. “Recognizing the signs and knowing what to do could potentially save someone’s life. When someone overdoses, their breathing may be slow, weak, or even stop. They may make gurgling or choking sounds and their lips or fingernails may turn blue. They may be dizzy, confused or seem exhausted. If you see these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.”

She adds that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose.

“We also want residents in the area to consider keeping naloxone on hand,” says S/Sgt. Curtis Pelzer from the Punnichy RCMP. “It’s a fast-acting drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of overdoses caused by opioids. It’s not hard to administer, either. Emergency responders carry it, as do frontline RCMP officers. But did you know you can, too?”

The Government of Saskatchewan offers a ‘take home naloxone’ kit available free of charge, as well astake-home fentanyl and benzodiazepine drug checking strips. Find out where you can get them here.Naloxone is also available for purchase at many pharmacies in the province.

If you’d like help quitting drugs, or if you have a loved one suffering from drug addiction, visitwww.saskatchewan.ca/addictions or call the Province of Saskatchewan’s HealthLine at 811 for information on support and services.

Getting dangerous illicit drugs off the street continues to be a top priority for the Saskatchewan RCMP. If you have information about drug trafficking in your area, you can report it to your local detachment by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com