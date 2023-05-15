Russell Massan got a big surprise when he checked a few lottery tickets at the store, discovering that he and his partner, Shelly Renton, won a $1 million MAXMILLION prize on their LOTTO MAX ticket for the Oct. 21, 2022 draw.



“I had a winning PLINKO ticket and was excited to check it,” said Massan. “I won a smaller prize on PLINKO and scanned a few other tickets that I had sitting at the house. Then… surprise – a million dollars!”



Massan said he had put the ticket on a shelf back in October when he discovered it hadn’t won that draw’s $70 million jackpot. It came as an extra shock now when he saw a million-dollar win on the screen.



“I jumped! I yelled! I turned around and high-fived the guy behind me,” he laughed. “Shelly was waiting for me in the car, and I told

everyone in the store about it on the way to tell her.”



Renton said she got goosebumps when she heard the good news.



“It’s just beyond, you know?” she said. “Wow – this is a dream!”



The Yorkton winners said they have a couple ideas for their windfall, starting with a visit to the veterinarian.



“We have three cats who need surgeries,” said Renton. “This will obviously help with that. And we have a couple home renos to do.”



Massan purchased the winning LOTTO MAX ticket from the 7-Eleven Food Store at 112 Broadway St. W just before the Oct. 21 draw. He returned to the store over six months later and discovered the million-dollar win.



