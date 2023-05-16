Due to hot, dry conditions and an extreme fire risk that covers most of northern Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has issued a provincial fire ban for Crown lands, provincial parks and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, effective immediately.

The fire ban includes any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks.

Many municipalities already have fire bans in place. The SPSA encourages all municipalities to examine the fire risk in their area.

“While many people are looking forward to the long weekend, the decision to implement a fire ban is necessary in order to protect lives, communities, major infrastructure and resources from wildfire,” SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said.

There are currently 28 wildfires burning in the province. To date, Saskatchewan has had more than double the amount of wildfires usually seen at this time of year.

People can find the latest fire risk maps and municipal fire ban map at saskpublicsafety.ca.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 911 or contact their closest SPSA Response Area office.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a Treasury Board Crown Corporation responsible for emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, wildfire management and fire safety.